Who is Arvinder Singh Bahal? The 80-Year-Old Agra-born Investor to Fly on Blue Origin Mission

Arvinder "Arvi" Singh Bahal is an 80‑year‑old real estate investor born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He now lives in the United States and is a naturalised U.S. citizen. He runs Bahal Properties and has been in business since the 1970s. He is a lifelong adventurer who has visited all 196 countries and all seven continents. He has flown over Mount Everest and also skydived at the Pyramids of Giza. He holds a private pilot's licence and flies helicopters. On August 3, 2025, he will fly aboard Blue Origin's NS‑34 mission. This is a short, 11‑minute suborbital flight. It is part of the New Shepard programme. The trip will cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised edge of space. He joins five other crew members from around the world on this flight. For him, this flight is the peak of decades of exploration. It is Blue Origin's 14th human flight and its 34th overall mission.

Who is Arvinder "Arvi" Bahal? Source: Hindustan Times Education Arvinder "Arvi" Bahal was born on October 13, 1945, in Agra, India, near the Taj Mahal. He joined India's National Defence Academy in 1962 but left after a polo accident that resulted in partial hearing loss. Career In the 1970s, Bahal built a garment-manufacturing business near Delhi. He moved to the U.S. in 1975 with just $108 and became a naturalised citizen by 1979. Personal life Bahal is married (in 1979), with two children and four grandchildren. He lives in Beverly, Massachusetts.

A devoted Sikh, he speaks six languages, holds a private pilot's licence, flies helicopters, and has visited all 196 countries and both poles, climbed Everest, skydived from the summit of Everest, and visited the Pyramids of Giza.