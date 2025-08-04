Trivia refers to little-known facts. Trivia questions are designed to test your general knowledge on random or interesting facts. These questions are typically used in trivia games or quizzes. The trivia questions can range from anything from general knowledge to subjects like history, science, sports, maths, geography, or even pop culture. But did you ever wonder where the idea of trivia came from? While the origin of trivia is hard to ascertain, research shows that the first known mention of trivia is documented in a 1965 article in The Columbia Spectator, Columbia University's school newspaper. So if you are someone who loves knowing little-known facts, then trivia quizzes are definitely for you! Take these trivia quizzes at Jagran Josh to test your knowledge on a wide range of subjects. These general knowledge questions comprise trivia questions ranging from history, geography, maths, science, pop culture, sports, animals, books, literature, and pretty much everything you think of.

These trivia questions are a fun way to challenge your brain or have a fun trivia night. Learn new facts, enjoy a little refresher on topics you learned in school, and have a little fun. Let's see how many of these science trivia questions you can get right. Trivia Questions With Answers: Can You Score 10/10 On This Science General Knowledge Quiz? Q1. What is the chemical symbol for gold? A. Au B. Go C. Az Answer: A. Au Explanation: The chemical symbol for gold is Au. The atomic number of gold is 79. The chemical symbol of gold is derived from the first two letter of its Latin name 'Aurum' Q2. Who is known as the father of modern physics? A. Isaac Newton B. Galileo Galilei C. Albert Einstein Answer: C. Albert Einstein Explanation: Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist who is known as the father of modern physics. He is known for his thoery of relativity, quantam mechanics, mass-energy equation (E=mc2). He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.

Q3. What gas is used in balloons? A. Helium B. Carbon Dioxide C. Nitrogen Answer: A. Helium Explanation: Helium gas is used to fill up balloons as it is lighter than air. Historically, hydrogen was used but due to its highly flammable properties, it was replaced by helium which is non-flammable. Q4. What instrument measures an earthquake? A. Seismograph B. Anemometer C. Barometer Answer: A. Seismograph Explanation: Seismograph is the instrument used to measure earthquakes. Seismographs (also known as seismometer) detect the ground vibration. Seisomgraph and richter scale are not the same. The latter is used to measure the magnitude of an earthquake. Q5. What is the smallest unit of matter? A. Cell B. Atom C. Molecule Answer: B. Atom Explanation: The smallest unit of matter is an atom. Atoms are the fundamental building blocks of all matter.

Q6. Why does oil float on water? A. Oil is less dense than water B. Oil is more dense than water C. Water is heavier than oil Answer: A. Oil is less dense than water Explanation: Oil floats on water because it is less dense than water. Oil molecules are less tightly packed than water molecules. The difference in molecular density causes oil to be more buoyant. Also oil and water do not mix well due to different polarities. Water is a polar molecule with postive and negative charged ends while oil is nonpolar and does not have charged ends. Q7. Which element is the most abundant in the Earth's crust? A. Aluminium B. Iron C. Oxygen Answer: C. Oxygen Explanation: Oxygen is the most abundant in the Earth's crust, the outermost layer of the Earth. It makes up roughly 46.6 per cent of the Earth's crust. Silicon is the second most abudant element in the Earth's crust (27.72 per cent) followed by Aluminium, the third most abundant element in Earth's crust.

Q8. Which is the main component of natural gas? A. Propane B. Ethane C. Methane Answer: C. Methane Explanation: The main component of natural gas is methane (CH4). It accounts for 98 per cent of the natural gas mixture. Besides methane, natural gas contains small amounts of other hydrocarbons like ethane, propane, and butane. Q9. Which Newton's Law says 'For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction'? A. 1st Law B. 2nd Law C. 3rd Law Answer: C. 3rd Law Explanation: Sir Isaac Newton developed three laws of motion in 1686. Third Law of Motion (Action and Reaction) states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. As per the law, whenever one object exerts a force on a second object, the second object exerts an equal and oppositive reaction. Q10. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?