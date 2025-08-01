ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Test Team Standings, Net Run Rate and PCT

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Australia leads the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table with a perfect 100 PCT after winning all three of their matches. Sri Lanka holds the second position, while England sits in third. India is currently in fourth place after a mixed start to their campaign, securing one win, two losses, and a draw from their four matches.

ByKriti Barua
Aug 1, 2025, 12:45 IST

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–2027 is the fourth edition of the top tournament in Test cricket. It began in June 2025 and will end with the final at Lord's in June 2027.

Nine teams are taking part: India, Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the West Indies. 

Each team plays six series—three at home and three away. A series can have two to five Test matches. Teams earn points based on match results. A win gives 12 points, a draw gives 4, and a tie gives 6. 

The standings are based on the percentage of points won (PCT), not total points. This helps balance teams that play different numbers of matches. The top two teams in the table will qualify for the final.

South Africa is the defending champion. They won the 2023–2025 final against Australia at Lord's. The race to the successive final is now underway.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.00
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67
3 England 4 2 1 1 2 26 54.17
4 India 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67
6 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 0 0.00
7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Points System

  • Win: 12 points
  • Tie: 6 points
  • Draw: 4 points
  • Loss: 0 points
  • Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates.
  • Ranking: Teams are ranked based on the percentage of points won (PCT).
  • Finals: The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the 2027 final.

