Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day Celebrated in 2025? Check Here

On Friday, August 15, 2025, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day, marking the day it became independent of British rule in 1947. This national holiday serves as a potent metaphor for India's transformation from a colonized nation to the biggest democracy in the world. Reflecting on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and celebrating the nation's progress and unity, the day is characterized by a strong sense of patriotism.
India is marking its 79th Independence Day in 2025. There is often confusion regarding the "count," so this comprehensive article clears the anniversary, describes the calculation, and mentions the theme and address of the Prime Minister for the year.
Is it the 79th Independence Day in 2025?
Yes, August 15, 2025, is India's 79th Independence Day. This is officially established by government announcements and event announcements: "As India gets set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today invited all citizens to share their ideas and thoughts for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15".
Is it the 77th, 78th, or 79th Independence Day?
The confusion arises because others minus the independence year (1947) from the present year (2025), obtaining 78 and deciding that it is the 78th Independence Day. The proper method of numbering anniversaries is to include the first as the 1st Independence Day. The numbering proceeds as follows:
1947: 1st Independence Day
1948: 2nd
…
2024: 78th
2025: 79th Independence Day
Therefore, August 15, 2025, will mark the 79th time that India will formally celebrate its independence, raise the tricolor, and consider the country's post-independence history.
What is the 2025 theme?
In keeping with the PM's goal of inclusive nation-building, citizen engagement will continue to be the primary focus in 2025. Using websites like MyGov and the NaMo App, PM Modi has publicly asked everyone to submit ideas, themes, and suggestions for his Red Fort speech. This is a continuation of a trend of utilizing people's voices to create the national narrative.
Some general themes anticipated for 2025, going by what is currently being discussed among the public, are:
-
India's technological and economic advancement
-
Achievements in foreign policy and national security
-
Youth empowerment and innovation
-
Social justice and government reforms
-
Honouring the sacrifices of freedom fighters and celebrating national unity
The official theme, reflecting citizens' input, is likely to be fully revealed in PM Modi’s address on August 15.
How Will Independence Day Be Celebrated?
On the 15th of August 2025, in accordance with tradition, the Prime Minister will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation. From states to Indian missions overseas, festivities cover hoisting ceremonies of the flag, patriotic performances, and community events.
Security measures are still upraised in major cities, particularly around the Red Fort.
In 2025, India marks its 79th Independence Day. Anniversaries and the count of celebrations differ: the celebration count starts at 1 in 1947, not at zero.
For 2025, citizens are encouraged to join the participative process and help shape the PM’s speech and the nation’s direction as India celebrates its freedom for the 79th time.
Independence Day 2023: History, Significance, Celebration, and Facts
Summary of Indian National Movement
75 Years of India's Independence: Post August 15 1947 Journey, Historic Events, Achievements & Milestones
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation