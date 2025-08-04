Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day Celebrated in 2025? Check Here

On Friday, August 15, 2025, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day, marking the day it became independent of British rule in 1947. This national holiday serves as a potent metaphor for India's transformation from a colonized nation to the biggest democracy in the world. Reflecting on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and celebrating the nation's progress and unity, the day is characterized by a strong sense of patriotism.

India is marking its 79th Independence Day in 2025. There is often confusion regarding the "count," so this comprehensive article clears the anniversary, describes the calculation, and mentions the theme and address of the Prime Minister for the year.

Is it the 79th Independence Day in 2025?

Yes, August 15, 2025, is India's 79th Independence Day. This is officially established by government announcements and event announcements: "As India gets set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today invited all citizens to share their ideas and thoughts for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15".