Only High IQ Geniuses With Eagle Eyes Can Spot the Mistake in 5 Seconds!

IQ Test: You are a genius with eagle eyes if you can spot the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds! Attempt this picture puzzle and test your intelligence now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 1, 2025, 20:27 IST
IQ test find the mistake

IQ tests are simple picture puzzles that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles engage your brain and test your logical and analytical abilities, providing an effective mental workout.

IQ tests can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practicing these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

Do you have a high IQ? 

Find out now!

IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds!

Find the mistake

Source: Pinterest

The netizens are going crazy over this mind-blowing picture puzzle. It will test your brainpower, attentiveness, and intelligence.

Swallows and swifts fly around in this winter scene, searching for food.

At first glance, everything appears perfectly normal, but it's not. 

There is one mistake in the picture, and you need to find that one mistake in the picture in 5 seconds.

Can you find the mistake within the time limit? 

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

If you possess a high IQ and a keen eye for detail, you could easily identify the mistake in the picture.

Have you spotted it?

Time is running out, so act quickly.

Look for anything that appears to be different from the usual.

Did you spot it?

Keep looking; it is right there.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in 5 seconds?

Congratulations, you have an extremely sharp brain and a high attention to detail.

If you're still struggling to identify the error, don't worry; the answer will be revealed very soon.

Check out the solution below!.

IQ Test: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that swifts and swallows migrate to warmer climates during winter and here they are shown looking for food in winter climate.

Find the mistake solution

If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who has the highest intelligence.

Also, before you leave, check out another mind-bending optical illusion puzzle challenge below.

