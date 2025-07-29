Matsya University Result 2025 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download RRBMU Result UG and PG Marksheet

RRBMU Result 2025: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya Universityhas recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, MA and other exams. Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Matsya University results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Matsya University results 2025 through their roll number.
RRBMU Result 2025
As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Matsya University results on the official exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in.
|
Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Result 2025
How to Check RRBMU Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Matsya University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it
Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”
Step 5: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Check Matsya University Results 2025
Check the direct link here for Matsya University results for various examinations.
|
Examination
|
Result Date
|
Result Link
|
MA/MSc Final (Home Science) Clothing And Textile Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA (Prev) Indian Music Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA Prev Philosophy Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA Final Economics Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA Final. Philosophy Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA/MSc Prev. (Home Science) Clothing And Textile Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA Prev Economics Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
MA (Final) Indian Music Exam-2025
|
July 28, 2025
|
DIP. In Library Science Exam-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
A Final Drawing And Painting Exam-2025
|
July 19, 2025
|
BA (Hons) Part-II Exam-2025
|
July 19, 2025
|
MA Prev. Drawing And Painting Exam-2025
|
July 19, 2025
|
MCom (Previous) A.B.S.T. Exam-2025
|
July 17, 2025
|
MCom (Final) A.B.S.T. (New Scheme) Exam-2025
|
July 17, 2025
|
BA (Additional) Exam-2025
|
July 16, 2025
|
MSc (Final) Zoology Exam-2025
|
July 16, 2025
|
MSc (Previous) Zoology Exam-2025
|
July 16, 2025
|
MSc (Previous) Chemistry Exam-2025
|
July 10, 2025
Matsya University: Highlights
Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University 2014. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts. The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district.
|
Matsya University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University
|
Established
|
1927
|
Location
|
Alwar, Rajasthan
|
Matsya University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation