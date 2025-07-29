RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Matsya University Result 2025 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download RRBMU Result UG and PG Marksheet

Matsya University Result 2025 OUT: Matsya University declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link and the steps to download the Matsya University results 2025.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 19:03 IST
RRBMU Result 2025: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya Universityhas recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, MA and other exams. Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Matsya University results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Matsya University results 2025 through their roll number.

RRBMU Result 2025

As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Matsya University results on the official exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check RRBMU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Matsya University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Check Matsya University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Matsya University results for various examinations.

Examination

Result Date

Result Link

MA/MSc Final (Home Science) Clothing And Textile Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA (Prev) Indian Music Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA Prev Philosophy Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA Final Economics Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA Final. Philosophy Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA/MSc Prev. (Home Science) Clothing And Textile Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA Prev Economics Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

MA (Final) Indian Music Exam-2025

July 28, 2025

Click here

DIP. In Library Science Exam-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

A Final Drawing And Painting Exam-2025

July 19, 2025

Click here

BA (Hons) Part-II Exam-2025

July 19, 2025

Click here

MA Prev. Drawing And Painting Exam-2025

July 19, 2025

Click here

MCom (Previous) A.B.S.T. Exam-2025

July 17, 2025

Click here

MCom (Final) A.B.S.T. (New Scheme) Exam-2025

July 17, 2025

Click here

BA (Additional) Exam-2025

July 16, 2025

Click here

MSc (Final) Zoology Exam-2025

July 16, 2025

Click here

MSc (Previous) Zoology Exam-2025

July 16, 2025

Click here

MSc (Previous) Chemistry Exam-2025

July 10, 2025

Click here

Matsya University: Highlights

Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University 2014. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts. The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district.

Matsya University: Highlights

University Name

Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University

Established

1927

Location

Alwar, Rajasthan

Matsya University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

