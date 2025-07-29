Matsya University Result 2025 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download RRBMU Result UG and PG Marksheet

RRBMU Result 2025: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya Universityhas recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, MA and other exams. Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Matsya University results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Matsya University results 2025 through their roll number. RRBMU Result 2025 As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Matsya University results on the official exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in. Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Result 2025 Click here

Matsya University : Highlights Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University 2014. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts. The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district. Matsya University: Highlights University Name Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University Established 1927 Location Alwar, Rajasthan Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed