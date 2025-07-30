UPPSC RO/ARO Answer Key 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Prelims Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: The UPPSC has released the Samiskha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Answer Key 2025 on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on July 27, 2025 can check responses, calculate scores, and raise objections.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 30, 2025, 17:35 IST
UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, in the PDF format containing the correct answers for each set. The candidates who have attempted the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari exam of July 27, 2025 can check their answers and calculate their estimated marks. The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination.

The answer key for the UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 has been released on the official website on July 30, 2025 candidate who attempted the examination conducted on July 27, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by UPPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025

Official Notice

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: PDF Download

The UPPSC has released the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 on July 30, 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. candidates are allowed to raise their objections till August 4, 2025. Below we have provided the direct download link for the UPPSC Samikha Adhikari answer key, which can be downloaded by clicking on the link. Click on the direct link below to download the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 PDF.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025

PDF Download

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: Overview

UPPSC has activated the link to check the answer key of the UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025. Candidates can check the correct answer from each set. Check the table below for a brief overview of the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Total Vacancies

411

Prelims Exam Date

27th July 2025 (9:30 AM – 12:30 PM)

Answer Key Release Date

July 30, 2025

Objection Raise Last Date

August 4, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Typing Test

Interview

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

How to Download the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025
  • Click on the pdf download link
  • Match the answers marked by you in the examination with the answer provided by commission
  • Calculate your estimated marks
  • Download and print the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key for future reference.

How to Raise Objections for UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025

Candidates who have attempted the examination and are not satisfied with the answer provided by the commission can raise their objections. The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key window is active till August 4, 2025.

