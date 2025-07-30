UPPSC RO/ARO Answer Key 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Prelims Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, in the PDF format containing the correct answers for each set. The candidates who have attempted the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari exam of July 27, 2025 can check their answers and calculate their estimated marks. The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 OUT

The answer key for the UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 has been released on the official website on July 30, 2025 candidate who attempted the examination conducted on July 27, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by UPPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.