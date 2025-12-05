This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 5 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what essential events shaped a date like December 5? Many moments from the past took place on this day. Some were major global events, while others were quiet changes that later shaped the world. Each one tells a story. December 5 has witnessed political shifts, scientific breakthroughs, cultural milestones, and remarkable personal achievements. From key moments in World War I and World War II to discoveries that changed how we live, this date has many interesting events worth knowing. These stories help us understand how the world has grown and changed over time. In this article, we'll explore what happened on December 5. We’ll look at major historical events, notable births, and memorable milestones associated with this day.
What Happened On This Day—December 5?
Here's what happened in history on December 5:
1492 – Christopher Columbus Lands on Hispaniola
- On December 5, 1492, Christopher Columbus reached an island in the Caribbean and named it Hispaniola.
- He believed he had arrived in the Indies and found the rich biblical land of Ophir.
- Both assumptions were wrong, but the moment became a significant milestone in European exploration.
- His arrival would shape the region's history and future.
1776 – Phi Beta Kappa Society Is Founded
- On December 5, 1776, five students at the College of William and Mary formed the Phi Beta Kappa Society.
- They met at Raleigh's Tavern in Williamsburg, Virginia.
- The group promoted debate, free thought, and American principles rather than European traditions.
- It later became one of the most respected honour societies in the United States.
1872 – The Mystery of the Mary Celeste
- On December 5, 1872, the British ship Dei Gratia found the Mary Celeste drifting near the Azores.
- The ship was fully stocked, undamaged, and sailing with its cargo untouched.
- But no crew member was found.
- The disappearance remains one of the greatest maritime mysteries in history.
1873 – Boston Belfry Murderer Claims His First Victim
- On December 5, 1873, Bridget Landregan was found murdered in Dorchester, Massachusetts.
- Witnesses saw a man dressed in black with a flowing cape near the scene.
- He later murdered more young women, spreading fear across Boston.
- The case became one of the city's most chilling crime stories.
1876 – Brooklyn Theatre Fire Kills Hundreds
- On December 5, 1876, a fire broke out during a performance at the Brooklyn Theatre in New York.
- Nearly 300 people died from burns, smoke, or the panic that followed.
- It shocked the nation and exposed major safety issues in theatres.
- It remains one of the deadliest theatre disasters in American history.
1933 – Prohibition Ends in the United States
- On December 5, 1933, the 21st Amendment was ratified, ending national Prohibition.
- Utah became the 36th state to approve the amendment, securing its passage.
- The 18th Amendment was officially repealed.
- Americans celebrated as legal alcohol returned after 13 years.
1945 – Navy Aircraft Squadron Disappears in the Bermuda Triangle
- On December 5, 1945, a U.S. Navy squadron known as Flight 19 vanished during a training mission.
- The planes lost radio contact while flying over the Bermuda Triangle.
- No wreckage or bodies were ever recovered.
- The disappearance added to the enduring mystery of the region.
1952 – Killer Smog Covers London
- On December 5, 1952, a thick smog formed over London and lasted for five days.
- Pollution from coal smoke became trapped under cold air.
- At least 4,000 people died from the toxic air.
- The disaster pushed the government toward major environmental reforms.
1964 – First Medal of Honour Awarded for the Vietnam War
- On December 5, 1964, Captain Roger Donlon received the Medal of Honour.
- He earned it for bravery during a heavy attack at Camp Nam Dong.
- His Special Forces team fought off enemy forces under extreme pressure.
- He became the first American honoured for heroism in the Vietnam War.
1978 – U.S.S.R. and Afghanistan Sign a "Friendship Treaty"
- On December 5, 1978, the Soviet Union signed a treaty with Afghanistan.
- It promised economic and military support to the Afghan government.
- The agreement brought the Soviets deeper into Afghan affairs.
- It set the stage for their full-scale invasion the following year.
1984 – Beverly Hills Cop Premieres in Theatres
- On December 5, 1984, Eddie Murphy starred in Beverly Hills Cop, which was released nationwide.
- He played Axel Foley, a quick-witted Detroit detective.
- The movie became a major box-office hit.
- It helped make Murphy one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
2002 – TV Innovator Roone Arledge Dies
- On December 5, 2002, television pioneer Roone Arledge died at age 71.
- He reshaped sports broadcasting with Monday Night Football.
- He later transformed ABC News with bold new formats.
- His influence changed American television for decades.
2013 – Nelson Mandela Dies at Age 95
- On December 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela passed away in South Africa.
- He endured 27 years in prison before leading the country out of apartheid.
- He later became South Africa's first Black president.
- The world mourned a global symbol of justice, peace, and courage.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 5?
December 5 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – December 5
Walt Disney (1901–1966)
- Walt Disney was born on December 5, 1901.
- He became one of the world's most influential animators and producers.
- He created Mickey Mouse and many beloved Disney characters.
- His films, including Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, changed animation forever.
Little Richard (1930–2020)
- Little Richard was born on December 5, 1930.
- He became a pioneer of early rock 'n' roll.
- His hits included "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally".
- His bold style inspired generations of musicians.
Joan Didion (1934–2021)
- Joan Didion was born on December 5, 1934.
- She became one of America's most influential writers.
- Her essays explored culture, society, and personal experience.
- Her book Slouching Towards Bethlehem remains a classic work of nonfiction.
Notable Deaths – December 5
Roone Arledge (2002)
- On December 5, 2002, television pioneer Roone Arledge died at age 71.
- He transformed sports broadcasting with Monday Night Football.
- He later reshaped ABC News with bold and innovative formats.
- His influence changed American television for decades.
Nelson Mandela (2013)
- On December 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela passed away at age 95.
- He spent 27 years in prison before leading South Africa out of apartheid.
- He became the nation's first Black president and a symbol of peace.
- The world mourned his death as the loss of a global humanitarian leader.
