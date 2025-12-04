TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Soon at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Steps to Download TG TET Admit Card PDF

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will release the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The TG TET Admit Card 2025 will get released for January 2026. Candidates going to attempt the exam must carry the TS TET Hall Ticket PDF to get entry into the examination centre. The admit card is an important document that contains important details such as the exam date, time, examination centre name and address.
The TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 is an important document released for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled to be conducted in January 2026. The Department of School Education, Telangana, will release the admit card online at tgtet.aptonline.in. The TS TET Admit Card 2025 will have the examination hall name and other information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions.
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
The TG TET Admit card 2025 will get released on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, for the January 2026 exam. Direct link to download the TS TET Admit Card 2025 will be provided here. Check the table for key highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Department of School Education, Telangana
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
January 2026 (Tentative)
|
Official Website
|
tgtet.aptonline.in
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online (PDF Download)
|
Exam Date
|
January 2026
|
Credentials Required
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
|
Importance
|
Mandatory for entry into exam hall
What are the Details Mentioned on the TG TET Admit Card 2025?
Before downloading the TG TET Admit card 2025 candidates must ensure that all the mentioned in Hall Ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the helpdesk. Check the list below for details mentioned in admit card
- Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
- Category of Candidates
- Candidate Signature and Photo
- Exam Date & Time
- Exam Center Address
- Reporting Time
