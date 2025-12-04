CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Soon at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Steps to Download TG TET Admit Card PDF

By Mohd Salman
Dec 4, 2025, 22:47 IST

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 for the January 2026 exam will be released online at tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates must download the TS TET Admit Card PDF to enter the exam hall. It contains details like exam date, time, centre, roll number, and instructions

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025
TS TET Hall Ticket 2025

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will release the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The TG TET Admit Card 2025 will get released for January 2026. Candidates going to attempt the exam must carry the TS TET Hall Ticket PDF to get entry into the examination centre. The admit card is an important document that contains important details such as the exam date, time, examination centre name and address.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025

The TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 is an important document released for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled to be conducted in January 2026. The Department of School Education, Telangana, will release the admit card online at tgtet.aptonline.in. The TS TET Admit Card 2025 will have the examination hall name and other information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

The TG TET Admit card 2025 will get released on the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, for the January 2026 exam. Direct link to download the TS TET Admit Card 2025 will be provided here. Check the table for key highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Authority

Department of School Education, Telangana

Admit Card Release Date

January 2026 (Tentative)

Official Website

tgtet.aptonline.in

Mode of Admit Card

Online (PDF Download)

Exam Date

January 2026

Credentials Required

Registration Number & Date of Birth

Importance

Mandatory for entry into exam hall

What are the Details Mentioned on the TG TET Admit Card 2025?

Before downloading the TG TET Admit card 2025 candidates must ensure that all the mentioned in Hall Ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the helpdesk. Check the list below for details mentioned in admit card

  • Candidate’s Name & Roll Number
  • Category of Candidates
  • Candidate Signature and Photo
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Center Address
  • Reporting Time

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News