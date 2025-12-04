TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Soon at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Steps to Download TG TET Admit Card PDF

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will release the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The TG TET Admit Card 2025 will get released for January 2026. Candidates going to attempt the exam must carry the TS TET Hall Ticket PDF to get entry into the examination centre. The admit card is an important document that contains important details such as the exam date, time, examination centre name and address.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025

