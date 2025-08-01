Brainteasers are more than just puzzles as they're mental workouts designed to challenge your mind. Brain teasers come in various forms and difficulty levels and offers different levels of difficulty.

These puzzles are designed in such a way that they entertain all ages - whether a kid or an adult, brain teaser has something for everyone.

What sets brainteasers apart? They challenge you to approach problems from different angles.

This particular brainteaser is designed for all the math lovers. Are you ready to put your mathematical skills to the test?

In the image below, you'll find the values of flowers being added together. Your mission: find out the pattern in this puzzle and solve the last equation.

Wait! Wait! We bring this puzzle to you with a twist: You have only 19 seconds to find the solution to this puzzle.