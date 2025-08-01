CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Are You the Ultimate Puzzle Master with Ramanujan-Level IQ? Find the Hidden Value of the Final Equation

Do you have what it takes to be called a puzzle master? This brain teaser test is designed for those with genius-level IQs. Find the hidden value in the final equation and prove your logic skills rival those of the great Ramanujan himself.

ByNikhil Batra
Aug 1, 2025, 21:00 IST
Solve the Equation in this Challenging Brain Teaser IQ Test
Brainteasers are more than just puzzles as they're mental workouts designed to challenge your mind. Brain teasers come in various forms and difficulty levels and offers different levels of difficulty.

These puzzles are designed in such a way that they entertain all ages - whether a kid or an adult, brain teaser has something for everyone.

What sets brainteasers apart? They challenge you to approach problems from different angles.

This particular brainteaser is designed for all the math lovers. Are you ready to put your mathematical skills to the test?

In the image below, you'll find the values of flowers being added together. Your mission: find out the pattern in this puzzle and solve the last equation.

Wait! Wait! We bring this puzzle to you with a twist: You have only 19 seconds to find the solution to this puzzle.

Don't panic, math wizards! With a creative thinking and your problem-solving abilities, you can solve this amazing math puzzle and emerge as a true champion.

So, are you ready? Start your timer and begin the search for the answer. All the best!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Value of the Last Equation in 11 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Brainteasers are more than just mind games; they're a playground for your brain, offering a delightful blend of challenge and amusement.

The brainteaser we're about to tackle involves solving various equations. This isn't your ordinary math problem. It's a test of both logic and creative thinking.

By examining the equations provided and utilising your arithmetic skills and logic, you'll be well on your way to unlocking the secret.

Time is of the essence! Being under pressure can actually benefit your brain.

It forces you to focus your attention and think more quickly, honing your ability to recognise patterns and make logical connections.

But fear not, even if the clock runs out before you crack the code, all is not lost!

So, did you find the pattern and solve the last equation? Congratulations if you managed to find them all! 

If you're still stuck, don't worry! The beauty of brainteasers is that you can always revisit them and try again. Simply scroll back up and give it another shot without any timer.

Find the Value: Solution 

Source: Bright Side

Hope you enjoyed this puzzle. Share this puzzle with your loved ones and see if they can solve it within the time limit 

