This optical illusion challenge is going to test your observation skills.

Optical Illusion: Find the Odd One Out in 4 Seconds

Do you want to test your brainpower and eyesight?

Optical illusions improve our observation skills and attention spans. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. Optical illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. These puzzles have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment on the internet.

The image shared above depicts a group of tortoises. While they appear identical at first glance, they are not.

There is an odd one out in the picture. Can you find which that is in 4 seconds?

Test your observation skills by finding the odd one out in the picture.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the odd one out?

People with the sharpest visual skills can find the odd one out faster than other readers.

Look at the image one final time.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

How many of you have successfully located the odd one out in the picture?

Congratulations to those who did; you have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the odd one out can check the solution below.

Optical Illusion: Solution

The odd one out is the frog, and it is located on the right side of the image.