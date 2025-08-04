RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Allotment Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

APSCHE will be releasing the EAPCET counselling final phase allotment result today, August 4, 2025. Students who have applied for the EAMCET counselling round can check the final allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The allotment result will include the college, course and other details of allotment. Students allotted seats must report for admission from august 4 to 8, 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 4, 2025, 12:14 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment
AP EAMCET Final Round Allotment Result: Andhra Pradesh state Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be announcing the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment result today, August 4, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment round can check the results through the link available on the official website.

Once announced the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates allotted seats are required to report to the colleges for admissions from August 4 to 8, 2025. Students reporting for admissions must make sure they have all necessary documents ready with them for admissions

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule

The AP EAMCET counselling final round allotment result will be announced soon. The complete schedule for admissions is given below

Events

Dates

Seat Allotment Result

August 4, 2025

Reporting for admission

August 4 to 8, 2025

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Steps to Download Seat Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET counselling 2024 final round seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the EAPCET counselling final phase allotment 

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025: Details Mentioned

The AP EAMCET counselling final phase allotment result will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Hall ticket number EAPCET Rank
  • College allotted
  • Category of allotment

What After AP EAMCET Final Round Allotment

After the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final round allotment result is announced, students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission process from August 4 to 8, 2025. Students must make sure they carry all relevant documents with them for admissions. Students must carry originals and photocipes of the documents submitted for admissions

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025: List of Documents Required

Students reporting for admissions after the final allotment result must have the following documents with them for admission

  • AP EAPCET allotment letter
  • AP EAMCET Rank card
  • AP EAMCET Hall ticket
  • Class 10, 12 certificates and marksheets
  • Birth certificate
  • Income certificate of parents
  • Domicile certificate
  • ID proof
  • Category documents

Also Read: WBJEE Result 2025 Date Announced: Check West Bengal JEE Result at wbjeeb.nic.in on August 7th - More Details Here


