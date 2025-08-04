What is Methi Called in English?

Methi is a common ingredient in Indian kitchens, known for both its seeds and leaves. It is used to add a slightly bitter yet aromatic flavour to curries, parathas, and pickles. Methi also has many medicinal uses and is valued in Ayurveda for improving digestion and overall health. Keep reading to know what methi is called in English.

English Name of Methi

Methi is known as fenugreek in English. Both its seeds and fresh leaves are edible. The seeds are golden-brown and used as a spice, while the leaves are used as a vegetable in various dishes.

Origin of Methi

Fenugreek is one of the oldest cultivated plants in the world. It is believed to have originated in the Mediterranean region and Western Asia. Historical records show that it was used in ancient Egypt for cooking and medicine and later spread to India, where it became a staple ingredient.