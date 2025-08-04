What is Methi Called in English?

Methi is a common ingredient in Indian kitchens, known for both its seeds and leaves. It is used to add a slightly bitter yet aromatic flavour to curries, parathas, and pickles. Methi also has many medicinal uses and is valued in Ayurveda for improving digestion and overall health. Keep reading to know what methi is called in English.
English Name of Methi
Methi is known as fenugreek in English. Both its seeds and fresh leaves are edible. The seeds are golden-brown and used as a spice, while the leaves are used as a vegetable in various dishes.
Origin of Methi
Fenugreek is one of the oldest cultivated plants in the world. It is believed to have originated in the Mediterranean region and Western Asia. Historical records show that it was used in ancient Egypt for cooking and medicine and later spread to India, where it became a staple ingredient.
Largest Producer of Methi
India is the largest producer of fenugreek in the world, with Rajasthan leading the production. Other major producers include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. India also exports methi seeds to countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.
Popular Uses of Methi
Methi seeds are commonly used in spice blends such as curry powder and pickles, while the fresh leaves are cooked in curries, parathas, and lentil dishes. Methi is also used in herbal teas and as a home remedy for improving digestion, controlling blood sugar, and boosting lactation in new mothers.
5 Interesting Facts About Methi
Ancient history: Fenugreek seeds were found in the tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt, showing its use since ancient times.
Dual use: Both the leaves and seeds are used in cooking, making methi a versatile ingredient.
Medicinal value: Methi is believed to help control diabetes, improve digestion, and promote healthy skin and hair.
Aromatic spice: When roasted, methi seeds release a nutty aroma that enhances the taste of curries.
Winter favourite: Fresh methi leaves are especially popular in Indian homes during winter for making seasonal dishes.
