Railway NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Soon for Undergraduate Post, Get Direct Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Board will be conducting the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 to fill up 11588 vacancies. The candidates whose application forms has been accepted by the board can now begin to download the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 from 26th May 2025 for the Graduate post. The official website to download the city slip is rrbcdg.gov.in/. Read this post to get complete details on the exam city slip.
RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out
The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released the RRB city intimation slip 2025 on its official website. The exam city slip has been released for the Graduate posts. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam can begin to download the RRB exam city slip 2025 to know the exam city. The city slip will allow the candidates to know the name of the city where the exam will be conducted and also the exam date.
Here is a screenshot of the RRB Railway NTPC city slip login window:
Having an idea about the RRB NTPC city will allow one to plan his/her commute. Through the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment, a total of 8113 Graduate Level vacancies and 3445 Undergraduate Level vacancies will be filled up. Only those candidates will be issued the city slip whose application form has been accepted by the RRB.
The Railway NTPC exam slip has been released for the candidates whose exam is on 5th June 2025. The city slip for other candidates will be released subsequently on the RRB official website, i.e., https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Get complete details regarding the RRB city slip 2025 on this page.
RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025: Official Link to Download City Slip
The RRB has released the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in/,on 26th May 2025. The RRB NTPC exam date is also revised and shall be held from 5th June to 24th June 2025. The candidates can download the exam city slip by clicking on the link below, that has been updated here.
RRB NTPC City Intimation 2025 for CBT 1 Release Date
The RRB NTPC city Slip for Graudate level post has been released. Candidates must note that the RRB NTPC city intimation slip only lets you know the exam city name and exam date. The RRB NTPC admit card will be issued four days prior to the exam date and this has to be carried to the exam hall. Check the following table to know the important details regarding the exam city slip.
|RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview
|Organization
|Railway Recruitment Board
|Vacancies
|Graduate Level- 8113
Undergraduate Level- 3445
|RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025
|26th May 2025
|RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
|1st June 2025 (Expected)
|RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
| Graduate Level- 5th to 24th June 2025
Undergraduate Level- July 2025
|Mode of Exam
|Online
|Selection Process
|
- CBT-1
- CBT-2
- Skill Test
- Document Verification
- Medical Test
|Official Website
|rrbcdg.gov.in/
Railway RRB NTPC City Slip Out for Graduate Posts
The Indian Railways has released the RRB NTPC exam city slip 2025 for the Graduate posts on 26th May 2025. The candidates who have applied for the graduate post can begin to download the city slip and appear for the exam on the scheduled date.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
The admit card for RRB NTPC shall be released four days before the exam date. The candidates whose exam is scheduled to begin from 5th June will be able to download the Railway NTPC admit card 2025 online from 1st June onwards.
What are the Steps to Download RRB NTPC CBT 1 City Slip 2025?
Candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions below to view and download their RRB NTPC city intimation slip
- Go to the official Railway Recruitment Board website at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, search for the link titled “RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025” and click on it.
- Clicking the link will redirect you to a login window.
- Provide your login details, such as your registration number and password or date of birth.
- Once you have logged in, the details regarding your allotted exam city ad exam date will be displayed on the screen.
- Save or print the city intimation slip for future use and travel planning.
What Details are mentioned on RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025?
The RRB NTPC city slip 2025 will have the following details mentioned on it. It only conveys information about the exam city name, exam date, candidates' information and shift timings. Check the table below for more clarity on it.
|Detail
|Description
|Candidate's Information
|Includes the candidate’s name, registration number, and roll number.
|Exam City
|Specifies the city where the exam centre is located.
|Exam Date
|Mentions the exact date on which the exam is scheduled.
|Shift Timing
|Indicates the time slot (shift) for the candidate’s examination
