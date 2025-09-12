UPSC NDA exam is a national level defence exam that is held two times a year. NDA exam is conducted by the UPSC and is the most sought-after exam by the 12th pass/appearing candidates to join the defence forces of the country. The notification for NDA 2 exam shall be released today along with the apply online link. Check the latest updates on NDA NA exam on this page.
NDA 2 2025 Exam Latest Updates
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) shall release the NDA 2 2025 notification on its website on 28th May 2025, i.e. today on upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are keen to apply for the NDA 2 exam can apply for the exam as per the date prescribed by the authorities.
NDA 2025 Highlights
NDA exam is held twice a year, termed as NDA 1 and NDA 2. Here are the major highlights of the NDA exam in the table below.
|
NDA 2025 Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Defence Academy Exam (NDA)
|
Conducting institute
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Type of exam
|
Entrance exam into the armed forces of India
|
NDA syllabus
|
Maths and General Ability Test (GAT)
|
NDA pattern
|
Written exam conducted in pen and paper mode
|
Exam frequency
|
Twice a year
|
Exam fees
|
Rs. 100 (SC/ST/Women candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from fee payment)
|
Eligibility
|
Passed Class 12 or are appearing in the same
|
Exam website
|
upsc.gov.in
What is NDA Exam - Full Form and Details
The full form of NDA is the National Defence Academy. The NDA exam is a national-level exam that is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission two times a year. More than 2.5 lakh unmarried male and female candidates fill NDA for each year. The selection process for NDA exam is composed of a written exam followed by SSB and interview. Candidates who qualify each stage of the examination process are eligible to undergo the NDA course. After the successful completion of the NDA course, the candidates are appointed as officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
NDA 2025 Exam Date for NDA 2
UPSC will release the NDA 2 notification 2025 on its website on 28th May 2025. Candidates can fill the application forms up to 17th June 2025. The exam will be held on 14th September 2025. Check the table below for more details.
|
NDA 2 2025 Exam Date
|
NDA 2 2025 Exam Events
|
Date
|
NDA 1 2025 Notification releases on
|28th May 2025
|
Apply Online Link Activates on
|
28th May 2025
|
Last Date to Apply for NDA 2 2025 exam
|17th June 2025
|
NDA 2025 Exam Date
|
14th September 2025
|
NDA Admit Card release date
|
September 2025
NDA Admit Card 2025
The admit card for NDA 2 exam will be released online on upsconline.nic.in/. Once the admit card has been released online, the candidates will be able to download it by logging in with their login credentials.
NDA 2 2025 Notification
NDA 2 2025 notification PDF shall be released on upsc.gov.in/- The notification consists of the important information related to the exam that includes, exam date, eligibility, steps to fill the form, vacancy, exam pattern, syllabus and more. Check the last year's notification pdf below.
|NDA 2 Notification PDF Download Link
|Download PDF (Last year)
NDA 2 2025 Vacancy
NDA 2 2025 Vacancy 2025 for Army, Navy and Air Force shall be released along with the notification pdf. We shall update the latest vacancy details here once it has been released.
NDA 2025 Application Form
The NDA 2025 application form can be filled from the UPSC website in online mode. The NDA 2 application form link will be activated on 20th December 2023. Candidates can fill out the form by entering their details, uploading the required documents and paying the application fee. The steps to apply for NDA exam is as follows:
NDA 2025 Apply Online Process
- Visit the official website of UPSC and click on the NDA 1 2025 online form link.
- Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) Process if not registered earlier.
- Those who have already registered for it can proceed to fill out the application form.
- The NDA 2 application form has to be completed in two parts, Part 1 and Part 2.
- In Part 1 process, they have to full the basic details while in Part 2, the scanned copy of the photograph, signature, fee payment, etc has to be done.
- Candidates will also have the option to withdraw their NDA 2 application form during the date that shall be notified by the UPSC.
NDA Application Fee
The NDA application fee can be paid through SBI challan or through online mode. The application fee for NDA exam is Rs. 100/-. SC/ ST/ NCOs/ Sons of JCOs/ ORS category are exempted from paying the application fee. Here is the table depicting the category-wise exam fee for NDA exam.
|
Category of candidates
|
Fees
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 100/-
|
SC/ST/Sons of JCOs, NCOs, ORs
|
Exempted
NDA 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The UPSC defines the NDA eligibility criteria. Candidates who wish to fill the NDA online from should ensure that they fulfil the following given criteria.
NDA Age Limit
The age limit plays a crucial role to determine the candidates’s eligibility for NDA exam. The age limit of the candidates for NDA exam must be as follows:
|
NDA age parameters
|
NDA Age Limit
|
Minimum Age
|
16.5 years during the commencement of course
|
Maximum Age
|
19.5 years during the commencement of course
Educational Qualification for NDA
The educational qualification fo NDA exam remains the same for NDA 2 and NDA 2 exam. Here is the educational qualification for NDA exam:
- Candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class 12th exam can apply for the Army Wing.
- Candidates who wish to join the Air Force, Navy and Naval Academy of NDA should have passed or are appearing class 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Math.
NDA Nationality
Any candidate who is an Indian citizen or subject of Nepal/ subject of Bhutan/ refugee of Tibetan who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention to settle permanently in India is eligible to fill the NDA form. Other than this, the following candidates are also eligible to apply for NDA exam:
- Candidates who have migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and east African countries of Zambia, Tanzania, Zaire, Ethiopia, Malawi, Uganda or Vietnam with an intention of settling in India.
- Foreign nationals (except Gorkhas) will be required to produce a certificate of eligibility which is issued by Govt. of India
Gender and Marital Status for NDA Exam
The gender and marital status to fill the NDA online form is as follows:
- Male and Female candidates, both are eligible to apply for NDA exam 2025
- The candidate must be unmarried. They must not have married until their training period gets over.
NDA Exam Pattern 2025 for Written Exam
NDA exam pattern 2025 for the written test is composed of two papers-Maths and General Aptitude Test (GAT). Both the papers will be held on the same day with a break in between. Each paper of NDA written exam is objective in nature. GAT is for 600 marks where one has to attempt 150 questions. The exam duration for each paper of NDA exam is 2.5 Hours. The NDA exam pattern is tabulated below.
|
Papers
|
Subject
|
Maximum marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Mathematics
|
300
|
2.5 Hours
|
Paper 2
|
GAT
|
600
|
2.5 Hours
|
Total
|
900
|
5 hours
NDA Exam Pattern 2025 for SSB Interview
The candidates who will qualify the NDA written exam shall be called to appear for the SSB Interview. There are two stages for the NDA SSB and Interview. The stage 1 of the NDA SSB consists of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests and Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT). While Stage 2 consists of Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference. The total marks for the NDA SSB interview is 900 marks.
NDA Cut off 2025
UPSC releases the NDA cut off marks after the declaration of final result. It is mandatory to score at least 25% in each subject of NDA written exam. We have provided the NDA previous year cut off in the following table below for your reference.
NDA Syllabus 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) outlines the NDA syllabus in its official notification. To effectively prepare for the upcoming NDA exam, candidates should thoroughly review the syllabus, which is categorized into Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The exam features objective-type questions, and candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern to grasp the exam's requirements and format. The syllabus corresponds to the standards of Classes 10, 11, and 12. Below are the topics covered in the syllabus:
NDA Mathematics Syllabus
- Algebra
- Calculus
- Matrices and Determinants
- Integral Calculus and Differential Equations
- Trigonometry
- Vector Algebra
- Analytical Geometry of Two and Three Dimensions
- Statistics and Probability
NDA General Ability Test (GAT) Syllabus
The GAT syllabus is divided into two parts:
NDA Part A Syllabus
- Grammar and Usage
- Vocabulary
- Comprehension
- Cohesion
NDA Part B Syllabus
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Social Studies
- General Science
- Geography
- Current Events
