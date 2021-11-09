UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam on 14th November: Check Exam Centre List & Admit Card Rules for Male & Female Candidates

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam on 14th November: Check NDA Exam Centre and Admit Card Rules to be followed by the Male & Female candidates while appearing for UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam to be held on 14 th Nov 2021.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam on 14th November: UPSC will conduct NDA (2) 2021 Exam on 14th November 2021 while taking certain precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for 400 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force for eligible male & female candidates.

Get UPSC NDA 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres :

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Study Plan

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

UPSC has released important guidelines and rules for the candidates who are going to appear for NDA (2) 2021 Exam on 14th Nov 2021. Let’s look at the UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules in Detail:

1. Wearing of mask:

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam

2. Use of Hand Sanitizer

The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle.

Get UPSC NDA Exam Free Study Material

3. Follow Social Distancing

Candidates are required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Practice UPSC NDA Mock Tests for Written Exam

4. Carry Print Out of Admit Card, Photo ID Proof (Original), 2 Identical Photographs

Bring e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

Direct Link to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card

In case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session). No paper Admit Card will be issued for the Examination by the Commission. In case of any discrepancy is noticed in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately at e-mail ID usnda-upsc@nic.in.

Check NDA SSB Interview 2021 Selection Process Details

Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all correspondence with UPSC. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

Check Top 11 NDA SSB Interview Questions with Answers

5. Carry Black Ball Point Pen

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the Attendance List and the OMR Answer Sheet with Black Ball Point Pen only.

6. Reach Exam Centre Before Time

Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Preparation Strategy

7. Items Not Allowed inside the Exam Centres

Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smartwatches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future Examinations. Valuable/ costly items and bags are also not allowed inside the Examination Venue.

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2021 Written Exam Pattern & Rules

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

Check UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Result

Important Rules:

- The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions

- The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

- Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

- In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

- Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated.

- Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

- Candidates must write the papers in their own hands. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

- The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

- The candidates are not permitted to use the calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

Click here to Get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

Note: In case of any problem in downloading the e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - usnda-upsc@nic.in.