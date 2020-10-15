NDA SSB Interview Selection Process 2020: Two-Stage Selection Procedure for Indian Army, Indian Navy & Indian Air Force, Check Details Here!

NDA SSB Interview Selection Process 2020: On 9th October 2020, UPSC has declared the result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NA) (1) & (2) 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 6th September 2020. Shortlisted candidates have been qualified for Interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2021.

Check UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam Result

NDA SSB Interview Dates 2020 Registration

After Having Cleared The Written Examination The Candidates Should Log On To The Following Websites For Their SSB CENTRE & Date Of Interview:

joinindianarmy.nic.in

joinindiannavy.gov.in

careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Candidates whose names have been recommended for interview by the Services Selection Board should address enquiries or requests, if any, relating to their interview or visit website of respective service headquarters after 20 days from the announcement of written results as follows :

For candidates with Army as first choice Direct Link to Register at joinindianarmy.nic.in Army Headquarters, AG’s Branch, RTG (NDA Entry), West Block-III, Wing-1, R.K. Puram, New Delhi – 110 066, Phone No. 26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in For candidates with Navy/Naval Academy as first choice Direct Link to Register at joinindiannavy.gov.in Naval Headquarters, Directorate of Manpower & Recruitment, O.I. & R. Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011, Phone No. 23010097/Email : officernavy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in For candidates with Air Force as first choice Air Headquarters, Directorate of Personnel (Officers), PO 3 (A), Room No. 17, ‘J’ Block, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110106, Phone No. 23010231 Extn. 7645/7646/7610 or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in

NDA (1) 2020 SSB interview Dates will be announced soon. NDA (2) 2020 SSB interview for the candidates qualified in the written examination is likely to be held during the months of January, 2021 to April, 2021 or as suitable to Recruiting Directorate.

Get UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Updates

Shortlisted candidates are required to appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

TRAVELLING ALLOWANCE FOR SSB INTERVIEW

Candidates appearing for SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of Commission i.e. Permanent or Short Service, shall be entitled for AC III Tier to and fro railway fare or bus fare including reservation cum sleeper charges within the Indian limits. Candidates who apply again for the same type of Commission will not be entitled to travelling allowance on any subsequent occasion.

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

SSB INTERVIEW: TWO-STAGE SELECTION PROCEDURE

The SSB procedure consists of two stage Selection process - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear the stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on combination of performance in OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference.

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA 2020 Exam

These tests are conducted over 4 days. The personality of a candidate is assessed by three different assessors viz., the Interviewing Officer (IO), Group Testing Officer (GTO) and the Psychologist. There are no separate weightage for each test. The marks are allotted by assessors only after taking into consideration the performance of the candidate holistically in all the test. In addition, marks for Conference are also allotted based on the initial performance of the Candidate in the three techniques and decision of the Board. All these have equal weightage.

The various tests of IO, GTO and Psych are designed to bring out the presence/absence of Officer Like Qualities and their trainability in a candidate. Accordingly candidates are Recommended or Not Recommended at the SSB.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Physical Standards in Detail

Two-stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test has been introduced at Selection Centres/Air Force Selection Boards/Naval Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage-one test on first day of reporting at Selection Centres/Air Force Selection Boards/Naval Selection Boards.

Only those candidates who qualify at stage one will be admitted to the second stage/remaining tests. Those candidates who qualify stage II will be required to submit the Original Certificates along with one photocopy each of:

Original Matriculation pass certificate or equivalent in support of date of birth, Original 10+2 pass certificate or equivalent in support of educational qualification.

Candidates who appear before the Services Selection Board and undergo the test there, will do so at their own risk and will not be entitled to claim any compensation or other relief from Government in respect of any injury which they may sustain in the course of or as a result of any of the tests given to them at the Services Selection Board whether due to the negligence of any person or otherwise. Parents or guardians of the candidates will be required to sign a certificate to this effect.

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Preparation Strategy

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. The candidates who are eligible to be admitted to multiple Services/Courses will be considered for allocation/selection with reference to their order or preferences and in the event of their final allocation/ selection to one Service/Course, they will not be considered for admission to other remaining Services/Courses.

Click here to get UPSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

Every candidate for the Flying Branch of Air Force is given Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) (Pilot Aptitude Test) only once. The grades secured by him at the first test will therefore hold good for every subsequent interview he has with the air force selection board. A candidate who fails in the CPSS cannot apply for admission to the National Defence Academy Examination for the Flying Branch of Air Force Wing or General Duties (Pilot) Branch or Naval Air Arm.