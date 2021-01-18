UPSC NDA 2021 Registration to End Tomorrow (19th Jan): Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)-Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Dates, Salary, Application & Selection Process

UPSC NDA 2021 Registration to End Tomorrow (19th Jan): UPSC will conduct NDA (1) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 400 vacancies on 18th April 2021 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2022. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam and Selection Process. So, let’s look at those UPSC NDA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

Click here to get all the updates for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam

1. When was UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Recruitment was released on 30th December 2020. An Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 18th April 2021 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2022.

Download UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Notification

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of UPSC NDA & NA I 2021 Exam will be as under:

UPSC NDA & NA I 2021 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 Navy 42 Air 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 Total 400

Note: Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Preparation Strategy

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Recruitment Process?

Answer: Below are the Important Dates of UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2021 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date 30th December 2020 UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 19th January 2021 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 27th January to 2nd February 2021 Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam Three Weeks Before the Exam UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2021 Written Exam 18th April 2021

Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2002 and not later than 1st July 2005 are eligible.

Age Limit Age (years) Minimum Age 16.5 years during the commencement of course Maximum Age 19.5 years during the commencement of course

Click here to know the detailed Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA I 2021 Exam

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam?

Answer:

NDA & NA I 2021 Educational Qualification As on 24th December 2021 For Army Wing of National Defence Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Note: Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Download Previous Year Papers of UPSC NDA & NA Exam with Answer Keys

6. What is the Selection Process for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: UPSC NDA & NA I 2021 exam will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Get UPSC NDA Exam Free Study Material

7. What is the Exam Pattern for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Written Exam?

Answer: The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2021 Exam

8. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam?

Answer: There will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

9. Will the UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: UPSC NDA 1 2021 Exam will be conducted in offline mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

10. In which medium of language UPSC NDA (1) 2021 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Part-1 will be English Paper.

11. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in UPSC NDA 2021 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

Click here to get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

12. Where are UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: The Examination will be held at the following Centres :

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

Check Top 11 NDA SSB Interview Questions with Answers

13. What are the NDA SSB Interview 2021 Selection Process Details?

Answer: Candidates shortlisted in the written exam are required to appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

Check NDA SSB Interview 2021 Selection Process Details

14. What are the PHYSICAL STANDARDS required for UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Selection?

Answer: 1. The candidate must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease/disability which is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of Military duties.

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms. Distance Vision (Corrected): Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9. Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism. The Colour vision standard will be CP-III (Defective Safe).

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Physical Standards in Detail

15. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of UPSC NDA Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Check NDA Officers' Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Avenues, Incentives, Scholarship, Cost of Training in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy from the link given below:

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

16. When will the UPSC NDA 2021 Exam results be announced?

Answer: UPSC declares the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Written Examination Results on its official website upsc.gov.in. It includes the Roll. Nos. of the candidates who have qualified for the interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings.

Check UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam Result