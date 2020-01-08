UPSC NDA 2020 (1) Registration Begins @upsconline.nic.in: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies & Other Notifications

UPSC NDA 2020 (1) Registration has been commenced at its official website - upsconline.nic.in for 418 vacancies. UPSC conducts NDA Exam twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). NDA & NA (1) 2020 recruitment process will consist of Written Exam and SSB Interview. The online submission of Application Form for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 has been commenced from 8th Jan 2020 and will last till 28th Jan 2020. UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Written Exam will be conducted on 19th April 2020. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to UPSC NDA 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for UPSC NDA I 2020 Recruitment has been released at upsc.gov.in for the recruitment of 418 vacancies in the Indian Army, Nabvy and Air Force Wings of National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA). The application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Exam (I) 2020 will start from 8th Jan 2020 till 28th Jan 2020.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam Dates

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 Last date for Online Payment 28th January 2020 (6:00 PM) Last date for Offline Payment (Pay by Cash) 27th January 2020 (23:59 Hrs) Facility to withdraw application form 4th Feb to 11th Feb 2020 UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2020 Written Exam 19th Apr 2020 (SUNDAY) 145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy Commencing from 2nd January 2021

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam will be as under:

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 Navy 42 Air 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 48 Total 418

Note: Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the UPSC NDA & NA II Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit, Sex, Marital Status:

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2001 and not later than 1st July 2004 are eligible.

Age Limit Age (years) Minimum Age 15.7 years (not later than 1st July 2004)/ 16 years during the commencement of course Maximum Age 18.7 years (not earlier than 2nd July 2001)/ 19 years during the commencement of course

Educational Qualifications as on 24th December 2020

NDA & NA I 2020 Educational Qualification as on 24th December 2020 For Army Wing of National Defence Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Note: Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Physical Standards

1. The candidate must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease/disability which is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of Military duties.

2. The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

3. Distance Vision (Corrected): Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9. Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism. The Colour vision standard will be CP-III (Defective Safe).

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Selection Process

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 exam will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Subject to these conditions the qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests. The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Application Process

Aspirants can start filling the NDA & NA I 2020 Application Form from 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 at upsc.gov.in. For your ease, we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

How to apply : Applications must be submitted only in online mode at upsc.gov.in only.

: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at upsc.gov.in only. Application Fee: Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Fees Male Unmarried Candidates Rs. 100 SC/ST candidates No Fees Sons of serving/ex-Junior Commissioned Officers/ Non-Commissioned Officers/ Other Ranks of Army and equivalent ranks in the Indian Navy/ Indian Air Force are also not required to pay the prescribed fee if they are studying in Military School (formerly known as King George's School)/ Sainik School run by Sainik Schools Society. No Fees

Mode of payment : Fee can be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. Applicants who opt for “Pay by Cash” mode, should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. “Pay by Cash” mode option will be deactivated at

23:59 hours of 27th January 2020, i.e., one day before the closing date

: Fee can be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. Applicants who opt for “Pay by Cash” mode, should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. “Pay by Cash” mode option will be deactivated at 23:59 hours of 27th January 2020, i.e., one day before the closing date Photograph and Signature : Before start filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature.

: Before start filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature. Photo ID Proof: Before start filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photo identity card document in PDF format only. The digital size of PDF file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Note:

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Exam Results

UPSC declares the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Written Examination Results on its official website upsc.gov.in. It includes the Roll. Nos. of the candidates who have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings. Within two weeks of announcement of the written result, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Mark Sheet

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result (after concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days.