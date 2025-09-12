NDA Previous Year Question Papers: Download Maths and GAT Paper PDF

The previous year question papers play a crucial role in assessing the candidate's exam preparation. The candidates who are going to take the NDA 2 exam on 14th September 2025 can download the NDA previous year question paper from here. NDA exam consists of two papers in NDA Exam General Ability & Mathematics. To give an idea of the question paper pattern and trend, candidates can practice the last year's NDA question paper. Download NDA Previous Year Question Papers from this post.
NDA Question Paper 2025
The UPSC is all set to conduct the NDA 2 2025 exam on 14th September 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam need to download the NDA admit card to be able to appear for the exam on the scheduled date. The NDA question paper consists of two sections GAT and Mathematics. The question paper for the NDA 2025 exam on 14th September 2025 shall be made available here once the exam is over.
NDA is the most popular defence exams in India that is conducted in the country for the recruitment of dynamic candidates into the armed forces of the country. Candidates must buckle up by solving NDA previous year question papers to get an edge over the competitors. The questions asked in the NDA previous year question paper benefit the aspirants to increase their accuracy as well as speed. For your ease, we have provided you with the NDA previous year's paper PDF in this post.
NDA Last Year Question Paper
The UPSC NDA 1 question paper PDF and NDA question paper 2024 has been shared below in the table. Candidates can download the set-wise paper PDF from the direct link that will be mentioned below. This will help you know the type of questions that are asked in defence exam.
NDA Previous Year Question Paper for GAT & Maths
Solving NDA previous year question paper has its own importance in securing good marks in the NDA exam. The NDA exam consists of two papers, the General Ability Test (GAT) and Maths which are conducted on the same day by the UPSC. Candidates should also go through the NDA syllabus to understand about the paper pattern. We have shared the NDA previous year's question paper PDF here so that you can understand about the paper pattern and the type of questions that are asked in the exam.
NDA Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download
Jagran Josh has shared the NDA previous year question paper PDF for the NDA exam. Candidates can download NDA question paper for NDA 1 and NDA 2 exam for Mathematics and General Ability papers. Aspirants can download the question paper by clicking on the link given below.
What is NDA Question Paper Pattern Format?
The NDA Question Paper format has remained the same for the last few years. No change is expected in the NDA 2024 question paper as well. Given below are the important points related to NDA question paper format:
- NDA exam has two papers which are Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT).
- Both papers are objective.
- Mathematics paper is for a total of 300 marks while GAT is for a total of 600 marks.
- The total exam duration is 2.5 Hours for each paper.
- Check the table below to know more details.
|
NDA Paper Pattern Format
|
Papers
|
Subjects
|
Maximum marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Mathematics
|
300
|
2 ½
|
Paper 2
|
GAT
|
600
|
2 ½
|
Total
|
900
|
5 hours
Why is it important to solve NDA Previous Year Papers?
Solving NDA question papers offers numerous benefits for aspirants. It helps them understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and types of questions asked, improving their speed and accuracy. By practicing these papers, candidates can identify their strong and weak areas, manage time effectively during the exam, and assess their overall preparation, allowing them to create a more focused study plan.
Best NDA Books 2024 for Preparation
NDA exam aspirants should have a good hold of the concepts and topics that are asked in the exam. We have prescribed some of the important books for NDA exam that will be highly useful in practicing the questions.
|
NDA Books
|
Author/Publisher Name
|
Chapter wise-Section wise Solved Papers NDA & NA
|
Arihant
|
Study Package for NDA/NA Entrance Exam
|
Tata McGraw-Hill Education India
|
Pathfinder for NDA & NA National Defence Academy Naval Academy Entrance Examination
|
Arihant
|
Study Package for NDA/NA Entrance Exam
|
Tata McGraw-Hill Education India
|
NCERT Books (Class 6 to 12)
|
–
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
Trending Exam: CTET | SSC JE | AFCAT | SSC CPO | CDS