NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Check Maths Paper Review for Shift 1 Soon

NDA 2 exam analysis 2025 will be shared here for the exam which is scheduled for 14th September 2025. The candidates will be able to check the detailed review for NDA GAT and Maths papers. The paper review will cover the details regarding the questions asked, difficulty level of the exam, answers released by institutes, etc. 

UPSC NDA

NDA Exam Analysis 2025

The UPSC will be conducting the NDA 2 exam 2025 on 14tth September 2025. The NDA exam aspirants will be able to check the detailed NDA exam analysis 2025 on this page on 1st September. The analysis will cover the major highlights of the exam for NDA GAT and Maths papers such as the difficulty level for each paper, students' review, questions asked, good attempts, etc. 

The NDA 2 exam analysis will let the candidates know about their performance in the exam and their ability to qualify the exam. Gather complete information on the UPSC NDA exam analysis 2024. In the meantime, you can check the previous year's exam analysis for NDA exam. 

 

NDA Exam Analysis 2023, 16 April: Highlights

NDA exam is held two times in a year. The NDA 1 exam was held on 16 April for which the major highlights have been shared below for GAT and Maths paper. 

  • The overall difficulty level of the NDA paper was moderate. 
  • A majority of questions were asked from Trigonometry, Data Interpretation, and Matrices and Determinants.
  • English paper was easy. 

NDA Exam Analysis 2023, 16 April: Maths Paper Review

NDA paper review for Maths has been given below in the table Know the topic wise difficulty level for NDA Maths paper held on 16 April. 

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Sequence & Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Trigonometry

5

Moderate

Indefinite Integrals

2

Easy-Moderate

2D Analytical Geometry

4

Easy-Moderate

Inverse Trigonometrical Function

5

Easy-Moderate

Definite Integrals

6

Moderate

Parabola

2

Easy-Moderate

Real Numbers and Functions of Real Variables

2

Easy-Moderate

Complex number

5

Moderate

Binomial theorem

2

Easy-Moderate

Quadratic equation and cube roots

5

Moderate

Permutation and combination

7

Easy-Moderate

Matrices and Determinants

10

Moderate

Probability

7

Moderate

Differential Equation

3

Moderate-Difficult

Sets Relations and Functions

4

Easy-Moderate

Statistics

12

Easy-Moderate

Differentiation & its application

4

Easy-Moderate

Limits, Continuity and Differentiability

5

Moderate

Vector

5

Easy-Moderate

Application of Derivatives

9

Moderate

Area Bounded by Region

1

Moderate

3D Geometry

5

Moderate-Difficult

Overall

120

Moderate

NDA Exam Analysis, 16 April: GAT Paper Review

NDA GAT paper review is given below in the table for the exam held on 16 April. 

Topic

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

English

50

Normal

History

16

Normal

Polity

1

Easy

Geography

19

Normal

Current Affairs

10

Normal

Static GK

2

Easy

Physics

25

Hard

Chemistry

16

Normal

Biology

10

Normal

Spotting Errors

10

Normal

Idioms & Phrases

10

Normal

Ordering of words in a sentence

10

Normal

Synonyms

10

Normal

Antonyms

10

Normal

NDA 1 2023 Expected Cut Off

NDA 1 2023 expected cut off has been updated here after the completion of the exam. Based on the feedback that we have received from the students who have appeared for the exam, you can check the expected UPSC NDA cut off.

Paper

Total Questions

Expected Cutoff Marks

Mathematics

120

330-350

General Ability Test

150

Total

270

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Paper Review

You can go through the previous year NDA exam analysis to know the difficulty level of the exam. We have shared the previous year NDA exam analysis for Paper 1, 2 in the subsequent section. 

NDA 1 Exam Analysis 2022

As per the NDA 1 paper review 2022, questions asked in GATE were found to be tricky. A majority of questions were asked from current affairs, polity, history, geography, etc. All the questions were based on NDA syllabus. The overall difficulty level of NDA 1 2022 exam was easy to moderate. The NDA paper review 2022 for GAT and Mathematics is given below based on the feedback received from the students. 

NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis for GAT

GAT syllabus of NDA exam consists of questions from current affairs, polity, economy, geography, history, english, defence, etc. The section wise NDA 1 2022 exam difficulty level is given below in the table. 

NDA 1 Exam Analysis 2022: GAT Paper Review

Topic

Difficulty Level

English

Moderate

History

Moderate

Geography

Moderate

Polity

Moderate

Current Affairs

Moderate

Economics

Easy – Moderate

Static GK

Easy

Defence Specific

Easy – Moderate

Physics

Easy – Moderate

Chemistry

Moderate

Biology

Moderate

Sports

Moderate

NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis for Maths

NDA Maths questions consists of questions that are asked from Class 12th. Questions were asked from Trigonometry, Calculus, Complex Numbers, Quadratic equations, Binomial Theorem, etc. The NDA exam analysis 1 2022 for Maths is shared in the table below. 

NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis for Maths

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty

Trigonometry

14

Easy

Height & Distance

2

Easy

Sequence & Series

5

Moderate

Complex Number

2

Easy

Logarithms

1

Easy

Permutation & Combination

8

Moderate

Quadratic equation & cube root

6

Easy

Binomial Theorem

3

Moderate

Matrices & Determinants

10

Easy

Probability

8

Moderate

Binary

2

Easy

Set Relations & Functions

8

Easy

Limits Continuity and Differentiability

4

Moderate

Differentiation

9

Easy

Integration

5

Moderate

Differential equation

4

Moderate

Vector

5

Moderate

Conic Section

3

Easy

Lines

4

Easy

3D

6

Moderate

Miscellaneous

11

Easy

NDA 1 Exam Analysis 2022 for GAT

The Physics and Chemistry sections in GAT paper were easy. General Studies section was moderate to difficult. Questions were asked from Medieval History and Culture. Currents Affairs questions were asked from the events that took place till July. Current Affairs carried questions related to Govt Schemes, Defence Acquisitions and Deals. Candidates can check below the topic-wise distribution of questions in NDA 1 2022 exam for GAT paper.

Topic

No. of Questions

English

50

History

12

Geography

15

Polity

9

Current Affairs

13

Physics

22

Chemistry

16

Biology

12

NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2022 for GAT

NDA 2 exam 2022 was easy to moderate. GAT paper was easy. Questions from current affairs were based on questions from Government Schemes, Defence deals, etc. The section wise questions from GAT are given in the table below. 

NDA 2 Paper Review 2022 for GAT

Topic

No. of Questions

English

50

History

12

Geography

15

Polity

9

Current Affairs

13

Physics

22

Chemistry

16

Biology

12

NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2022 for Maths

The Mathematics questions from NDA 2 exam 2022 were time-consuming as they had tricky calculations. The topic-wise distribution of questions in Maths is given below.

NDA 2 Paper Review 2022 for Maths

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty

Trigonometry

14

Easy

Height & Distance

2

Easy

Sequence & Series

5

Moderate

Complex Number

2

Easy

Logarithms

1

Easy

Permutation & Combination

8

Moderate

Quadratic equation & cube root

6

Easy

Binomial Theorem

3

Moderate

Matrices & Determinants

10

Easy

Probability

8

Moderate

Binary

2

Easy

Set Relations & Functions

8

Easy

Limits Continuity and Differentiability

4

Moderate

Differentiation

9

Easy

Integration

5

Moderate

Differential equation

4

Moderate

Vector

5

Moderate

Conic Section

3

Easy

Lines

4

Easy

3D

6

Moderate

Miscellaneous

11

Easy

