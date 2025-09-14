NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Check Maths Paper Review for Shift 1 Soon

NDA 2 exam analysis 2025 will be shared here for the exam which is scheduled for 14th September 2025. The candidates will be able to check the detailed review for NDA GAT and Maths papers. The paper review will cover the details regarding the questions asked, difficulty level of the exam, answers released by institutes, etc.
NDA Exam Analysis 2025
The UPSC will be conducting the NDA 2 exam 2025 on 14tth September 2025. The NDA exam aspirants will be able to check the detailed NDA exam analysis 2025 on this page on 1st September. The analysis will cover the major highlights of the exam for NDA GAT and Maths papers such as the difficulty level for each paper, students' review, questions asked, good attempts, etc.
The NDA 2 exam analysis will let the candidates know about their performance in the exam and their ability to qualify the exam. Gather complete information on the UPSC NDA exam analysis 2024. In the meantime, you can check the previous year's exam analysis for NDA exam.
NDA Exam Analysis 2023, 16 April: Highlights
NDA exam is held two times in a year. The NDA 1 exam was held on 16 April for which the major highlights have been shared below for GAT and Maths paper.
- The overall difficulty level of the NDA paper was moderate.
- A majority of questions were asked from Trigonometry, Data Interpretation, and Matrices and Determinants.
- English paper was easy.
NDA Exam Analysis 2023, 16 April: Maths Paper Review
NDA paper review for Maths has been given below in the table Know the topic wise difficulty level for NDA Maths paper held on 16 April.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Sequence & Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Trigonometry
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Indefinite Integrals
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
2D Analytical Geometry
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inverse Trigonometrical Function
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Definite Integrals
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Parabola
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Real Numbers and Functions of Real Variables
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Complex number
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Binomial theorem
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quadratic equation and cube roots
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Permutation and combination
|
7
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Matrices and Determinants
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Probability
|
7
|
Moderate
|
Differential Equation
|
3
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Sets Relations and Functions
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Statistics
|
12
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Differentiation & its application
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Limits, Continuity and Differentiability
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Vector
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Application of Derivatives
|
9
|
Moderate
|
Area Bounded by Region
|
1
|
Moderate
|
3D Geometry
|
5
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Overall
|
120
|
Moderate
NDA Exam Analysis, 16 April: GAT Paper Review
NDA GAT paper review is given below in the table for the exam held on 16 April.
|
Topic
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
50
|
Normal
|
History
|
16
|
Normal
|
Polity
|
1
|
Easy
|
Geography
|
19
|
Normal
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
Normal
|
Static GK
|
2
|
Easy
|
Physics
|
25
|
Hard
|
Chemistry
|
16
|
Normal
|
Biology
|
10
|
Normal
|
Spotting Errors
|
10
|
Normal
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
10
|
Normal
|
Ordering of words in a sentence
|
10
|
Normal
|
Synonyms
|
10
|
Normal
|
Antonyms
|
10
|
Normal
NDA 1 2023 Expected Cut Off
NDA 1 2023 expected cut off has been updated here after the completion of the exam. Based on the feedback that we have received from the students who have appeared for the exam, you can check the expected UPSC NDA cut off.
|
Paper
|
Total Questions
|
Expected Cutoff Marks
|
Mathematics
|
120
|
330-350
|
General Ability Test
|
150
|
Total
|
270
NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Paper Review
You can go through the previous year NDA exam analysis to know the difficulty level of the exam. We have shared the previous year NDA exam analysis for Paper 1, 2 in the subsequent section.
NDA 1 Exam Analysis 2022
As per the NDA 1 paper review 2022, questions asked in GATE were found to be tricky. A majority of questions were asked from current affairs, polity, history, geography, etc. All the questions were based on NDA syllabus. The overall difficulty level of NDA 1 2022 exam was easy to moderate. The NDA paper review 2022 for GAT and Mathematics is given below based on the feedback received from the students.
NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis for GAT
GAT syllabus of NDA exam consists of questions from current affairs, polity, economy, geography, history, english, defence, etc. The section wise NDA 1 2022 exam difficulty level is given below in the table.
|
NDA 1 Exam Analysis 2022: GAT Paper Review
|
Topic
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
Moderate
|
History
|
Moderate
|
Geography
|
Moderate
|
Polity
|
Moderate
|
Current Affairs
|
Moderate
|
Economics
|
Easy – Moderate
|
Static GK
|
Easy
|
Defence Specific
|
Easy – Moderate
|
Physics
|
Easy – Moderate
|
Chemistry
|
Moderate
|
Biology
|
Moderate
|
Sports
|
Moderate
NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis for Maths
NDA Maths questions consists of questions that are asked from Class 12th. Questions were asked from Trigonometry, Calculus, Complex Numbers, Quadratic equations, Binomial Theorem, etc. The NDA exam analysis 1 2022 for Maths is shared in the table below.
|
NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis for Maths
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty
|
Trigonometry
|
14
|
Easy
|
Height & Distance
|
2
|
Easy
|
Sequence & Series
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Complex Number
|
2
|
Easy
|
Logarithms
|
1
|
Easy
|
Permutation & Combination
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Quadratic equation & cube root
|
6
|
Easy
|
Binomial Theorem
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Matrices & Determinants
|
10
|
Easy
|
Probability
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Binary
|
2
|
Easy
|
Set Relations & Functions
|
8
|
Easy
|
Limits Continuity and Differentiability
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Differentiation
|
9
|
Easy
|
Integration
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Differential equation
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Vector
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Conic Section
|
3
|
Easy
|
Lines
|
4
|
Easy
|
3D
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
11
|
Easy
NDA 1 Exam Analysis 2022 for GAT
The Physics and Chemistry sections in GAT paper were easy. General Studies section was moderate to difficult. Questions were asked from Medieval History and Culture. Currents Affairs questions were asked from the events that took place till July. Current Affairs carried questions related to Govt Schemes, Defence Acquisitions and Deals. Candidates can check below the topic-wise distribution of questions in NDA 1 2022 exam for GAT paper.
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
English
|
50
|
History
|
12
|
Geography
|
15
|
Polity
|
9
|
Current Affairs
|
13
|
Physics
|
22
|
Chemistry
|
16
|
Biology
|
12
NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2022 for GAT
NDA 2 exam 2022 was easy to moderate. GAT paper was easy. Questions from current affairs were based on questions from Government Schemes, Defence deals, etc. The section wise questions from GAT are given in the table below.
|
NDA 2 Paper Review 2022 for GAT
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
English
|
50
|
History
|
12
|
Geography
|
15
|
Polity
|
9
|
Current Affairs
|
13
|
Physics
|
22
|
Chemistry
|
16
|
Biology
|
12
NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2022 for Maths
The Mathematics questions from NDA 2 exam 2022 were time-consuming as they had tricky calculations. The topic-wise distribution of questions in Maths is given below.
|
NDA 2 Paper Review 2022 for Maths
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty
|
Trigonometry
|
14
|
Easy
|
Height & Distance
|
2
|
Easy
|
Sequence & Series
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Complex Number
|
2
|
Easy
|
Logarithms
|
1
|
Easy
|
Permutation & Combination
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Quadratic equation & cube root
|
6
|
Easy
|
Binomial Theorem
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Matrices & Determinants
|
10
|
Easy
|
Probability
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Binary
|
2
|
Easy
|
Set Relations & Functions
|
8
|
Easy
|
Limits Continuity and Differentiability
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Differentiation
|
9
|
Easy
|
Integration
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Differential equation
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Vector
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Conic Section
|
3
|
Easy
|
Lines
|
4
|
Easy
|
3D
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
11
|
Easy