UPSC CSE: Stop Following Others! IAS Praveen Kumar Suggests Civil Services Aspirants Make their Own Strategy

UPSC Civil Services being every Indian's dream job requires a lot of strategies. But is following the guidance of others wrong? Check what IAS Praveen Kumar has to say about making one's own strategy for the CSE.

Millions of Aspirants appear for UPSC Civil Services every year and many more begin their preparation the same year. A few hundred are successful while millions take away their aspirations and start afresh for another year. But have you thought why a few succeed and rest do not? Many blame strategy and suggest various ways to follow and copy someone else’s strategy but IAS Praveen Kumar advises otherwise. Check below what he has to suggest regarding the UPSC Civil Services exam preparation and try to follow his tips to succeed.

IAS Praveen Kumar: Early Days and Family

Praveen Kumar is the 7th All India Rank holder of the UPSC CSE 2020. He hails from Jamui in Bihar and belongs to a simple middle-class family.

Praveen’s father runs a medical store and his mother is a homemaker.

Praveen studied from Jamui in Bihar and wished to qualify for the Engineering Entrance Exam and become an engineer.

He cleared JEE Main and went on to study in IIT Kanpur.

However after he completed his BTech from such a prestigious institution, he did not wish to sit for job interviews but study for Civil Services Exam.

IAS Praveen Kumar UPSC Strategy:

Praveen Kumar went on to prepare for Civil Services from there but failed in the first two attempts he made. He succeeded in the third one which was in 2020.

He found the problem in the first two attempts to be him following the strategy set by someone else. It was not working for him. He realised that he needed his own strategy depending on his own capabilities and mental calibre.

So in his final attempt, he made his own strategy. He followed a few books but read them thoroughly and made a separate strategy for Prelims, Mains and Interview. Praveen’s strategy was simple and hit the Bull’s eye. He succeeded this time when he decided to follow his own brains.

He emphasises reading newspapers and magazines to get connected with the entire globe at the same time. He also suggests the candidates prepare separately for Prelims, Mains & Personality Test of UPSC CSE.

Praveen believes that the aspirants must begin their background study a few years before they wish to appear for the final exam because proper preparation takes time.

So candidates here are advised to follow their own strategies. It is simple! Listen to everyone, do what you wish to do as per your calibre.

