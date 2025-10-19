Guess the US state: Do you have a genius-level IQ when it comes to US history and spooky lore? This ultimate Halloween-themed quiz will test your knowledge of America's most chilling, haunted, and historically dark locations.

We're moving past the capitals and slogans to focus on the landmarks that truly give you the shivers. Each question describes a notoriously haunted location or a major Halloween event; all you have to do is name the US state where it resides. Time to prove your smarts and master America's haunted map!

Guess the following US State by its Spooky Landmark

Take your time, and guess the following US states based on the provided hints. In case you managed to guess all of them, you are a genius of the spooky United States trivia quiz:

Question 1: The Labyrinthine Mansion

This state is home to the Winchester Mystery House, an architectural marvel with 160 rooms, staircases leading to ceilings, and doors opening to blank walls, all built continuously for decades by a widow who sought to appease the spirits she believed were haunting her.