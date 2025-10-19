Guess the US state: Do you have a genius-level IQ when it comes to US history and spooky lore? This ultimate Halloween-themed quiz will test your knowledge of America's most chilling, haunted, and historically dark locations.
We're moving past the capitals and slogans to focus on the landmarks that truly give you the shivers. Each question describes a notoriously haunted location or a major Halloween event; all you have to do is name the US state where it resides. Time to prove your smarts and master America's haunted map!
Guess the following US State by its Spooky Landmark
Take your time, and guess the following US states based on the provided hints. In case you managed to guess all of them, you are a genius of the spooky United States trivia quiz:
Question 1: The Labyrinthine Mansion
This state is home to the Winchester Mystery House, an architectural marvel with 160 rooms, staircases leading to ceilings, and doors opening to blank walls, all built continuously for decades by a widow who sought to appease the spirits she believed were haunting her.
A) New Mexico
B) Arizona
C) California
D) Texas
Question 2: Voodoo Queen's Resting Place
You can visit the legendary St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in this state, the rumored resting place of the Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau. The state's largest city hosts the annual Krewe of Boo Halloween parade.
A) Florida
B) Louisiana
C) Alabama
D) Mississippi
Question 3: The Witch Trial Epicenter
This is the state that hosts the city of Salem, which fully embraces its infamous 17th-century witch trials with a massive, month-long Haunted Happenings festival every October.
A) New Hampshire
B) Connecticut
C) New York
D) Massachusetts
Question 4: The Headless Horseman's Home
This state is home to the towns of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, where the famous Washington Irving story of Ichabod Crane and the terrifying Headless Horseman is set. The area lights up every fall with the massive Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.
A) Pennsylvania
B) Vermont
C) New York
D) New Jersey
Question 5: The Shining's Inspiration
Nestled in the Rocky Mountains of this state is the Stanley Hotel, which famously inspired author Stephen King to write his iconic horror novel, The Shining.
A) Utah
B) Montana
C) Wyoming
D) Colorado
Question 6: The Notorious Sanatorium
This state is the location of the infamous Waverly Hills Sanatorium, an abandoned medical facility near Louisville that is frequently cited as one of the most haunted buildings in the world due to its dark history with tuberculosis patients.
A) Tennessee
B) Kentucky
C) Ohio
D) West Virginia
Question 7: Terror Behind the Walls
The city of Philadelphia in this state is home to the massive, gothic former prison, the Eastern State Penitentiary. Every Halloween, it transforms into one of the country's most successful haunted attractions, "Terror Behind the Walls."
A) Delaware
B) Maryland
C) Virginia
D) Pennsylvania
Also Read - 9 Best Halloween Activities for Elementary School Students: Check List
Answer Key and Spooky Insights
How did your IQ score on the spooky scale? Look at the answers below to find the right state and the "Spooky Insight" that gives students and young professionals useful background information.
|
Q
|
Answer
|
US State
|
Spooky Insight
|
1
|
C
|
The Winchester Mystery House is a great example of how folklore can shape architectural history. It shows how superstition and the huge wealth made by the Industrial Revolution (specifically, the arms trade) affected buildings.
|
2
|
B
|
New Orleans is a cultural center where African, French, and Spanish traditions come together. Many people don't understand voodoo, but it is a real religion that is a big part of the city's unique history and tourism identity.
|
3
|
D
|
Salem's history highlights the dangers of mass hysteria and religious extremism. Today, its economy leverages this dark history through "dark tourism," turning a tragedy into a major cultural and commercial event.
|
4
|
C
|
The Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown area shows how classic American literature (Irving's 1820 story) can define a region's identity and fuel seasonal tourism for centuries.
|
5
|
D
|
The Stanley Hotel's connection to Stephen King is a great example of how pop culture can change the way people travel. Its success is directly linked to how it is portrayed in fiction, which makes it a literary landmark.
|
6
|
B
|
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is a symbol of "dark tourism," a rising trend where people visit sites associated with death and suffering. It also provides a stark, haunting look at the history of medical care and epidemics.
|
7
|
D
|
Eastern State Penitentiary introduced the revolutionary concept of solitary confinement as a means of rehabilitation. It is currently being used as a haunted attraction to help pay for its upkeep as an important part of American criminal justice history.
Find Out - How Carving Pumpkins on Halloween became a Tradition in the U.S.?
If you did well on this test, you're a real master of scary US geography! You know the states and the scary stories and famous haunted places that make Halloween so much fun. Tell your friends what you got and see if they can beat your score on the scariest travel trivia in the US!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation