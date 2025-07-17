Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

All about Louisiana - Flag, Map, Cities, and What Makes It Famous

 Louisiana, the 18th U.S. state, joined the Union on April 30, 1812. Located in the southern United States and shaped by the Mississippi River, it is renowned for its vibrant culture, unique blend of French, Spanish, and Creole influences, and events like Mardi Gras.

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 17, 2025, 06:21 EDT
Louisiana is the 18th state to join the United States of America in 1812.
Louisiana is the 18th state to join the United States of America in 1812.

Louisiana is not just a state; it is an explosion of the senses. Imagine this: in Lafayette, spicy crawfish boils under string lights, second-line parades wind their way through New Orleans' historic streets, and alligators glide past cypress trees in misty bayous. Louisiana's population will reach 4.68 million in 2025, and its Hollywood South film scene will bring in $1.2 billion each year. Politically, it is a solid red state, and its finances are like Mardi Gras beads: they all mix together. Louisiana is full of history, flavor, and strength. You can see it in every mile, whether you are following the Mississippi River trade routes or cheering on the Saints.

Attribute

Details about Louisiana

Capital

Baton Rouge 

Statehood

April 30, 1812 (18th U.S. state)

Abbreviation

LA

Income Tax

Yes (rates: 1.85%-4.25%)

Political Lean

Red state since 2000; voted Republican in the last 6 presidential elections

Famous For

Mardi Gras, jazz, Cajun cuisine, oil/gas production

Top University

University of Louisiana System 

(Lafayette flagship)

Unique Law

Community property state assets, split 50/50 in divorces

Check Out: 

Map of Louisiana

Louisiana’s boot-shaped map tells a story of water and wetlands. The Mississippi River runs through cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge and is the state's lifeline. It is bordered by Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico. Erosion is taking away a football field of wetlands every hour in southern Louisiana. This is why restoration projects like the 2025 Delta Revival Initiative are so important. Up north, pine forests near Shreveport contrast with the marshy Cancer Alley industrial corridor. Fun fact: I-10 crosses the 24-mile Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, the world’s longest continuous bridge!

Flag of Louisiana

Louisiana’s flag, updated in 2006, features a fierce mother pelican tearing at her breast to feed her chicks, symbolizing sacrifice. The blood droplets stand out against a bright blue background, which shows how strong the state has been since Hurricane Katrina. The ribbon below says "Union, Justice, Confidence," which is a nod to Louisiana's mixed French, Spanish, and Creole roots. It is the only U.S. flag that has a pelican on it, which is a tribute to the state bird and its wetland homes.

Flag of Louisiana

Flag of Louisiana

Check Out: The First Flag of the United States: Check History, Meaning, and Facts

List of Louisiana Cities

Louisiana’s cities mix Creole charm with modern energy. Here are the standouts:

Name of City

Average Population

Famous For

New Orleans

387,000

French Quarter jazz clubs, Mardi Gras epicenter, and beignets at Café du Monde.

Baton Rouge

227000

Capitol building on the Mississippi, LSU Tigers football, and blues bars.

Shreveport

187,000

Red River casinos, the indie music scene, and a gateway to oil fields.

Lafayette

126,000

Heart of Cajun Country; zydeco festivals and crawfish capital.

Lake Charles

84,000

Creole Nature Trail adventures and casino resorts.

What is Louisiana Famous For?

Louisiana is full of cultural icons that pack a punch. But what makes it truly a famous US state is mentioned below: 

  • Mardi Gras:  Every year, 1.4 million people come to Mardi Gras for the big parades and the king cake.

  • Jazz Birthplace:  Buddy Bolden's new ideas helped jazz grow in New Orleans in the 1890s.

  • Cajun/Creole Cuisine:  Gumbo, jambalaya, and po'boys with Tabasco and file powder are all examples of Cajun and Creole food.

  • Unique Heritage:  The French Quarter's architecture and the fact that the parish system is multilingual.

  • Film Hub:  Interview with the Vampire and True Detective were both shot here.

  • Wild Bayous:  You can see alligators, herons, and Spanish moss hanging from trees on swamp tours.

Louisiana is racing against coastal erosion as it gets ready to turn 213 years old. At the same time, it is protecting its cultural treasures. Tax breaks for movies bring in Netflix shows, and LSU's AI research center shows that tech is the future. But crawfish boils and crawfish boils still stop time, showing that some traditions are strong. Come with an empty stomach.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Which language is spoken in Louisiana?
    +
    The natives of Louisiana are bilingual. They usually speak Cajun, Spanish-English, and French English.
  • Does Louisiana have a tax on state income?
    +
    Yes. Louisiana have a tax on state income between 1.85% and 4.25% (2025).
  • When did Louisiana become a state?
    +
    Louisiana became a state on April 30, 1812. It was the 18th state to join the United States of America. 

Latest Stories

Trending Tags