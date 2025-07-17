All about Louisiana - Flag, Map, Cities, and What Makes It Famous

Louisiana is not just a state; it is an explosion of the senses. Imagine this: in Lafayette, spicy crawfish boils under string lights, second-line parades wind their way through New Orleans' historic streets, and alligators glide past cypress trees in misty bayous. Louisiana's population will reach 4.68 million in 2025, and its Hollywood South film scene will bring in $1.2 billion each year. Politically, it is a solid red state, and its finances are like Mardi Gras beads: they all mix together. Louisiana is full of history, flavor, and strength. You can see it in every mile, whether you are following the Mississippi River trade routes or cheering on the Saints. Attribute Details about Louisiana Capital Baton Rouge Statehood April 30, 1812 (18th U.S. state) Abbreviation LA Income Tax Yes (rates: 1.85%-4.25%) Political Lean Red state since 2000; voted Republican in the last 6 presidential elections Famous For Mardi Gras, jazz, Cajun cuisine, oil/gas production Top University University of Louisiana System (Lafayette flagship) Unique Law Community property state assets, split 50/50 in divorces

All about Delaware - Map, Flag, and Facts Map of Louisiana Louisiana’s boot-shaped map tells a story of water and wetlands. The Mississippi River runs through cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge and is the state's lifeline. It is bordered by Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico. Erosion is taking away a football field of wetlands every hour in southern Louisiana. This is why restoration projects like the 2025 Delta Revival Initiative are so important. Up north, pine forests near Shreveport contrast with the marshy Cancer Alley industrial corridor. Fun fact: I-10 crosses the 24-mile Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, the world’s longest continuous bridge!

Flag of Louisiana Louisiana’s flag, updated in 2006, features a fierce mother pelican tearing at her breast to feed her chicks, symbolizing sacrifice. The blood droplets stand out against a bright blue background, which shows how strong the state has been since Hurricane Katrina. The ribbon below says "Union, Justice, Confidence," which is a nod to Louisiana's mixed French, Spanish, and Creole roots. It is the only U.S. flag that has a pelican on it, which is a tribute to the state bird and its wetland homes. Flag of Louisiana Check Out: The First Flag of the United States: Check History, Meaning, and Facts List of Louisiana Cities Louisiana’s cities mix Creole charm with modern energy. Here are the standouts: Name of City Average Population Famous For New Orleans 387,000 French Quarter jazz clubs, Mardi Gras epicenter, and beignets at Café du Monde. Baton Rouge 227000 Capitol building on the Mississippi, LSU Tigers football, and blues bars. Shreveport 187,000 Red River casinos, the indie music scene, and a gateway to oil fields. Lafayette 126,000 Heart of Cajun Country; zydeco festivals and crawfish capital. Lake Charles 84,000 Creole Nature Trail adventures and casino resorts.