All about Louisiana - Flag, Map, Cities, and What Makes It Famous

Louisiana is not just a state; it is an explosion of the senses. Imagine this: in Lafayette, spicy crawfish boils under string lights, second-line parades wind their way through New Orleans' historic streets, and alligators glide past cypress trees in misty bayous. Louisiana's population will reach 4.68 million in 2025, and its Hollywood South film scene will bring in $1.2 billion each year. Politically, it is a solid red state, and its finances are like Mardi Gras beads: they all mix together. Louisiana is full of history, flavor, and strength. You can see it in every mile, whether you are following the Mississippi River trade routes or cheering on the Saints.
Attribute
Details about Louisiana
Capital
Baton Rouge
Statehood
April 30, 1812 (18th U.S. state)
Abbreviation
LA
Income Tax
Yes (rates: 1.85%-4.25%)
Political Lean
Red state since 2000; voted Republican in the last 6 presidential elections
Famous For
Mardi Gras, jazz, Cajun cuisine, oil/gas production
Top University
University of Louisiana System
(Lafayette flagship)
Unique Law
Community property state assets, split 50/50 in divorces
Louisiana’s boot-shaped map tells a story of water and wetlands. The Mississippi River runs through cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge and is the state's lifeline. It is bordered by Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico. Erosion is taking away a football field of wetlands every hour in southern Louisiana. This is why restoration projects like the 2025 Delta Revival Initiative are so important. Up north, pine forests near Shreveport contrast with the marshy Cancer Alley industrial corridor. Fun fact: I-10 crosses the 24-mile Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, the world’s longest continuous bridge!
Flag of Louisiana
Louisiana’s flag, updated in 2006, features a fierce mother pelican tearing at her breast to feed her chicks, symbolizing sacrifice. The blood droplets stand out against a bright blue background, which shows how strong the state has been since Hurricane Katrina. The ribbon below says "Union, Justice, Confidence," which is a nod to Louisiana's mixed French, Spanish, and Creole roots. It is the only U.S. flag that has a pelican on it, which is a tribute to the state bird and its wetland homes.
Flag of Louisiana
List of Louisiana Cities
Louisiana’s cities mix Creole charm with modern energy. Here are the standouts:
Name of City
Average Population
Famous For
New Orleans
387,000
French Quarter jazz clubs, Mardi Gras epicenter, and beignets at Café du Monde.
Baton Rouge
227000
Capitol building on the Mississippi, LSU Tigers football, and blues bars.
Shreveport
187,000
Red River casinos, the indie music scene, and a gateway to oil fields.
Lafayette
126,000
Heart of Cajun Country; zydeco festivals and crawfish capital.
Lake Charles
84,000
Creole Nature Trail adventures and casino resorts.
What is Louisiana Famous For?
Louisiana is full of cultural icons that pack a punch. But what makes it truly a famous US state is mentioned below:
-
Mardi Gras: Every year, 1.4 million people come to Mardi Gras for the big parades and the king cake.
-
Jazz Birthplace: Buddy Bolden's new ideas helped jazz grow in New Orleans in the 1890s.
-
Cajun/Creole Cuisine: Gumbo, jambalaya, and po'boys with Tabasco and file powder are all examples of Cajun and Creole food.
-
Unique Heritage: The French Quarter's architecture and the fact that the parish system is multilingual.
-
Film Hub: Interview with the Vampire and True Detective were both shot here.
-
Wild Bayous: You can see alligators, herons, and Spanish moss hanging from trees on swamp tours.
Louisiana is racing against coastal erosion as it gets ready to turn 213 years old. At the same time, it is protecting its cultural treasures. Tax breaks for movies bring in Netflix shows, and LSU's AI research center shows that tech is the future. But crawfish boils and crawfish boils still stop time, showing that some traditions are strong. Come with an empty stomach.
