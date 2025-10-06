Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 6, 2025, 16:08 IST

Explore the Nobel Prize 2025 Winners List, featuring category-wise names across Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences. Stay updated as announcements unfold from October 6–13, 2025. Download the complete Nobel Prize 2025 PDF and discover groundbreaking achievements that transformed science, peace, and humanity.

Nobel Prize 2025 Winners List: Check Winner Names from All Category-wise (Updated)
Nobel Prize 2025 Winners List: Check Winner Names from All Category-wise (Updated)

The Nobel Prize is the most prestigious and respected award given every year to the organisation and people who seem to be the greatest interest on which shall be distributed annually as prizes to those who confer the greatest benefit on mankind in the preceding year. The distribution of the Nobel Prize 2025 has already begun on 06 October 2025, and it will end by 13 October 2025. Winning a Nobel Prize is the greatest achievement in mankind. This year, in 2025, on October 06 2025, Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in the Physiology or Medicine Category. 

What are the Nobel Prizes?

The Nobel Prizes are among the most esteemed international awards, recognising individuals or organisations whose work has significantly benefited humanity. First awarded in 1901, these prizes were established according to the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish chemist, engineer, and inventor.

Each laureate receives:

  • A gold medal

  • A diploma

  • A cash award (in 2023, it was approximately 11 million Swedish kronor, over 1 million USD)

Typically, up to three people can share a prize, while the Peace Prize can also be awarded to organisations.

Nobel Prize Categories

Alfred Nobel’s original will outlined five fields, and a sixth was added later. Today, the Nobel Prizes are awarded in six categories:

  • Physics for groundbreaking discoveries in nature and the universe.

  • Chemistry for exceptional achievements in chemical sciences.

  • Physiology or Medicine for discoveries that enhance human health.

  • Literature for distinguished literary work.

  • Peace for efforts toward promoting peace and resolving conflicts.

  • Economic Sciences established in 1968 by the Swedish central bank in honour of Alfred Nobel.

Nobel Prize 2025 Winners List

The 2025 Nobel Prize winners will be announced from October 6 to 13, celebrating remarkable contributions that have positively impacted humanity. The schedule is as follows:

Category

Date

Presented By

Winner

Given Award For

Physiology or Medicine

6 Oct

Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Solna

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi

For their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

Physics

7 Oct

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

To be Announced

To be Announced

Chemistry

8 Oct

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

To be Announced

To be Announced

Literature

9 Oct

Swedish Academy, Stockholm

To be Announced

To be Announced

Peace

10 Oct

Norwegian Nobel Committee, Oslo

To be Announced

To be Announced

Economic Sciences

13 Oct

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

To be Announced

To be Announced

What is the history of the Alfred Nobel Prize?

Alfred Nobel was born in 1833 in Stockholm, Sweden. He was a prolific inventor, holding 355 patents, including dynamite, and amassed substantial wealth. Experimentally, once, Nobel read a premature obituary calling him the “Merchant of Death” because of his explosives. 

From being dead and no one recognising him, his discovery and invention for mankind, he decided to leave a positive legacy.

In his 1895 will, Nobel dedicated 94% of his fortune to create a fund for the Nobel Prizes. The Nobel Foundation was later established to manage the funds and oversee the awards. The first prizes were awarded in 1901, five years after Nobel died in 1896.

Why Does the Nobel Prize Matter?

The Nobel Prize is the pinnacle of recognition in science, literature, peace, and economics. It:

  • Encourages innovation, discovery, and peace-building efforts.

  • Honours work that improves human life and society.

  • Inspires future generations of scientists, writers, and leaders.

Over the years, more than 1,000 individuals and organisations have been awarded the Nobel Prize, with some recipients earning it multiple times.

