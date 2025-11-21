RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Find 3 Differences in the Girl Waiting at the Train Station in 21 Seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 21, 2025, 20:42 IST

Test your attentiveness! Only the keenest pair of eyes can find 3 differences in the girl waiting at the train station pictures in 21 seconds. Are you one of them?

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Can you find the 3 differences?
Can you find the 3 differences?

Find the difference puzzles, also known as spot the difference puzzles, are one of the most popular brain games on the web. These puzzles are fun to engage with and highly addictive, making them perfect for those seeking the thrill of a puzzle challenge, as well as for those looking to test their observational skills.

The premise of spot the difference puzzles is simple: you will be presented with two identical pictures. However, don’t be fooled; they are not identical, although they may appear to be.

Do you want to test your attentiveness?

Scroll below to start today's spot the difference challenge now!

IQ Test: Only 1% can solve this viral math puzzle in 7 seconds!

Find 3 Differences in 21 Seconds

find differences girl in train station

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with two pictures of a girl waiting at the train station.

At first glance, the two pictures appear to be almost identical. But they are not identical; there are 3 differences, and the challenge is to spot the differences in 21 seconds.

Some differences are so obvious that they grab your attention immediately, while the tricky ones are difficult to spot and require excellent observation skills.

Solving a spot-the-difference challenge requires you to study the finer details of the images, such as the position, colour, and shape of the objects.

It is an excellent way to boost brain health, as it engages the brain and eyes, leading to improved attention and focus.

The addition of a time limit further enhances the popularity of these puzzles as they test your patience, concentration, and the ability to observe minute details.

These puzzles have gained popularity as they target the human brain’s need to prove its capabilities in addition to testing patience, concentration, and the ability to observe minute details.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only those with the sharpest eyes will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 21 seconds. 

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

How many differences have you managed to spot within 21 seconds?

You have the most attentive eyes if you completed the challenge in 21 seconds.

If you haven't found the differences yet, don’t be disheartened; you need more practice to improve your visual skills.

Optical Illusion Personality Test: The Colour You See First Reveals Your Core Strengths!

Find the Differences: Solution

The following are the differences between the two images.

find differences girl in train station solution

Wasn’t that fun?

If you enjoyed solving this puzzle today, share this with your friends, family and co-workers and see who has the vision of an eagle among you all.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out some specially curated challenges; they will help boost your visual and critical thinking skills.

Recommended Reading

Word Puzzle: Can you spot the hidden word in 9 seconds?

Math Puzzle: Only geniuses can complete this 7-second challenge!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News