Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 OUT, Download Hall Ticket at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 21, 2025, 18:27 IST

RSSB Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 OUT: Candidates going to appear in the Platoon Commander Recruitment Exam to be held on 22nd November 2025 can download the RSSB Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB).

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 on its official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Platoon Commander Recruitment Exam can now download their hall ticket online by providing their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 22, 2025.
In the admit card, candidates can check their exam centre details. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website. A total of 84 eligible candidates will be recruited and the selection will be done on the basis of a written exam, physical test, and interview. Candidates must bring their admit card, two recent original colour photographs, and an original photo ID card to the written exam.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025: Highlights

The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card is released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB will conduct the Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 on 22nd November 2025 in two shifts at various exam centres across the state.
Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon
Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025 has been released. The admit card contains important information such as the registration number, roll number, examination centre details, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025.

How to Download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link above to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander admit card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Get Admit Card” tab.
  • The admit card for the Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the admit card download page.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and the captcha code displayed on the screen.
  • Click on the submit button and download the Rajasthan Platoon Admit Card

