CSEET November Result 2025 Date Announced, ICSI Released Company Secretaries Scorecard Tomorrow 2:00 PM at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result tomorrow, November 20, 2025 at 2 PM. The official notice on the release date and time of CSEET result was posted on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remotely proctored mode across India.

The official notice reads, "The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th November 2025 and 10th November 2025 will be declared on Thursday, 20th November 2025 at 02:00 P.M."

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Official Notice

How to check ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online: