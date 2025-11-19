RRB Group D City Slip 2025
CSEET November Result 2025 Date Announced, ICSI Released Company Secretaries Scorecard Tomorrow 2:00 PM at icsi.edu

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 19, 2025, 12:50 IST

The ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) tomorrow, November 20, 2025, at 2 PM. The official notice is on icsi.edu. The online, remotely proctored exam took place on November 8 and 10, 2025.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result tomorrow, November 20, 2025 at 2 PM. The official notice on the release date and time of CSEET result was posted on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remotely proctored mode across India. 

The official notice reads, "The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th November 2025 and 10th November 2025 will be declared on Thursday, 20th November 2025 at 02:00 P.M." 

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Official Notice

How to check ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. Click on tab 'CSEET Result November 2025'
  3. Enter your details
  4. ICSI CSEET November 2025 result PDF will appear
  5. Check your details and download the scorecard for future use

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Highlights

Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  ICSI CSEET November 2025 result date 
Exam name  ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 
Board name  Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  icsi.edu
Exam date  November 8 and 10, 2025
Exam mode  Online, Remote-proctored format 

