CSEET November Result 2025 Date Announced, ICSI Released Company Secretaries Scorecard Tomorrow 2:00 PM at icsi.edu

Key Points
- ICSI CSEET November 2025 result will be released tomorrow, November 20, 2025, at 2 PM.
- The result will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
- The online, remotely proctored exam took place on November 8 and 10, 2025.
ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 result tomorrow, November 20, 2025 at 2 PM. The official notice on the release date and time of CSEET result was posted on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The exam was held on November 8 and 10, 2025 in online, remotely proctored mode across India.
The official notice reads, "The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th November 2025 and 10th November 2025 will be declared on Thursday, 20th November 2025 at 02:00 P.M."
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Official Notice
How to check ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the CSEET November 2025 scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Click on tab 'CSEET Result November 2025'
- Enter your details
- ICSI CSEET November 2025 result PDF will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future use
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Highlights
Check the following table carrying the ICSI CSEET November 2025 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|ICSI CSEET November 2025 result date
|Exam name
|ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025
|Board name
|Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|icsi.edu
|Exam date
|November 8 and 10, 2025
|Exam mode
|Online, Remote-proctored format
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation