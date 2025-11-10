TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026: BSE Telangana to Release Class 10th Time Table Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Key Points
- The Telangana BSE will release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam date sheet soon.
- Students can check updates at bse.telangana.gov.in.
- According to past year trends, it is expected in late November or early December 2025.
TS SSC Board Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in late November or early December 2025. Class 10 students who are appearing for the exams in academic session 2025-26 will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and official updates at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet soon
|Exam name
|Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations
|Board name
|Board of School Education (BSE)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|State
|Telangana
|Exam pattern
|
External assessment: 80%
Internal assessment: 20%
|Exam marks
|100
|Class
|SSC 10th
|Exam shifts
|9:30 AM - 11 AM 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Schedule: Passing Marks
Candidates can check the passing marks pattern for TS SSC Exams 2026 with their respective score range and grades:
|Grade
|Score Range
|A
|750 or more
|B
|600 - 749
|C
|500 - 599
|D
|350 - 499
|Pass (PWD category)
|25% or more
|Pass (General category)
|35% overall and in each subject
