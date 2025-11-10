MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026: BSE Telangana to Release Class 10th Time Table Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 10, 2025, 15:38 IST

The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) is expected to release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam date sheet for the 2025-26 academic session in late November or early December 2025. Students can check updates at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Key Points

  • The Telangana BSE will release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam date sheet soon.
  • Students can check updates at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • According to past year trends, it is expected in late November or early December 2025.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in late November or early December 2025. Class 10 students who are appearing for the exams in academic session 2025-26 will need to visit the official website to check the schedule and official updates at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet soon
Exam name  Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations 
Board name  Board of School Education (BSE)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  bse.telangana.gov.in
State  Telangana 
Exam pattern 

External assessment: 80%

Internal assessment: 20% 
Exam marks  100
Class  SSC 10th
Exam shifts  9:30 AM - 11 AM 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Schedule: Passing Marks

Candidates can check the passing marks pattern for TS SSC Exams 2026 with their respective score range and grades: 

Grade Score Range
A 750 or more
B 600 - 749
C 500 - 599
D 350 - 499
Pass (PWD category) 25% or more
Pass (General category) 35% overall and in each subject

