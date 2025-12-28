School Holiday on 29 December 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 29th December: As the year draws to a close, many parts of India are experiencing the peak of winter weather, with cold waves, dense fog, and plummeting temperatures affecting daily life including school schedules. With winter vacations already underway in several states, parents and students are now checking whether Monday, 29 December 2025 will be a regular school day or another holiday across regions. This article provides a comprehensive, state-wise update on school functioning for 29 December, including planned winter breaks, closures due to severe cold, and areas where regular classes will continue. According to recent updates, while many states have not officially declared 29 December as a holiday, winter vacation calendars and weather-based closures mean that schools in several regions will remain shut or operate on modified schedules. Details below clarify which states will have holidays, which will open, and the exact reasons behind these decisions.

State-Wise School Holiday Information for 29 December 2025 Uttar Pradesh: Winter Break Continues in Most Districts In Uttar Pradesh, many schools have been on winter vacation since late December. Several districts extended the winter break through the end of the month, meaning most government and private schools will remain closed on 29 December. In some areas, the vacation is scheduled until 31 December 2025, with classes likely to resume in early January. Some districts such as Meerut and others that earlier closed schools up to 29 December for younger classes due to cold wave and dense fog are expected to see reopening plans start after this date, though winter conditions remain severe. Bihar & Jharkhand: Holiday Extension Due to Severe Cold Both Bihar and Jharkhand are observing continued closures in many districts due to intense cold wave conditions. Many schools especially in Patna, Saharsa, Nalanda, and other areas remain closed until 30 or 31 December, with higher classes either suspended or shifted to modified timings to reduce exposure to extreme cold.

Himachal Pradesh & Northern Hilly Regions: Winter & Snow Closures In Himachal Pradesh, schools are observing extended winter breaks through 31 December due to heavy snowfall and cold wave travel risks. Mountainous areas and hill districts are especially affected, and closures are planned for safety. Rajasthan: Extended Winter Vacation for Most Schools Rajasthan’s education calendar includes a winter vacation extending into early January 2026, meaning many schools will remain closed on 29 December. Morning and evening chill across regions has prompted extended break schedules. Delhi–NCR: Mixed Scenario: Most schools in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon have already closed earlier for winter break and administrative calendars, though no official statewide holiday is declared specifically for 29 December in calendars. Many institutions will not hold regular classes due to winter vacation schedules already in place. However, parents should check individual school calendars for exact resumption dates.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Southern States: Regular Classes or Scheduled Breaks In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, schools typically follow their own academic holiday calendars. As of the latest schedule, no official holiday is declared for 29 December 2025, and most schools are expected to continue regular operations unless private institutions opt for extended winter breaks or internal closures. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, similar patterns persist, with no statewide holiday announced for 29 December and regular classes expected in most districts. Karnataka & Other Central/Eastern States: Working Day In Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and other central/eastern states, 29 December is treated as a working day for most schools. These states do not list 29 December as a public or academic holiday, and classes are expected to proceed as per the regular timetable.

School Holiday Status Table: 29 December 2025 State / Region School Status Reason / Notes Uttar Pradesh Closed Winter break until 31 Dec (most districts) Bihar Closed (partial/extended) Severe cold wave closures until 30–31 Dec Jharkhand Closed Winter break through end of December Himachal Pradesh Closed Snow and cold wave Rajasthan Closed / vacation Winter vacation schedules Delhi–NCR Likely closed (calendars) Winter break; check specific school calendars Kerala Open No statewide holiday declared Tamil Nadu Open Normal schedules Andhra Pradesh Open Working day unless private break Telangana Open Regular schedule Karnataka Open Regular academic day West Bengal & Odisha Open No holiday announced

Key Notes for Students and Parents Winter Vacation Trends: December is the traditional winter break period in many states, often extending through Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.

Weather Impact: Cold wave, dense fog and low temperatures in northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar often prompt extended closures for safety.

Local Calendar Variations: Even where the state does not declare a holiday, individual schools (especially private institutions) may adjust their calendars for winter activities, events, or cultural functions. Always refer to official school notice boards or district education department announcements before planning travel or attendance. For 29 December 2025, school closures vary widely by region. While many northern and hill states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan observe winter breaks and cold-wave closures, southern and central states mostly continue regular classes. The end of December marks the peak of winter holidays for many schools across India, so students and parents should consult local academic calendars to confirm specific dates of reopening.