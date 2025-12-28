UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Who was Charles Darwin? Read His Biography, Early Life & Contributions in Science!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 28, 2025, 16:14 IST

Discover who Charles Darwin was. Learn about his early life, education, voyage of the Beagle, theory of evolution, and lasting scientific legacy.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Who was Charles Darwin?
Who was Charles Darwin?

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • What was Charles Darwin’s educational background?
      +
      He studied medicine briefly, then theology at Cambridge, while focusing on natural sciences.
    • What is evolution, according to Darwin?
      +
      Evolution is the gradual change of species over time through natural selection.
    • What is Charles Darwin famous for?
      +
      He is famous for developing the theory of evolution by natural selection.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News