10 Innovative Ed-Tech Practices That Transformed India in 2025: The year has seen a remarkable transformation in the Ed-Tech industry. From incorporating AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to various Ed-Tech platforms to adopting the Phygital revolution. While integration of AI tools has been happening since the year 2024, the following year saw the rise in blockchain-verified credentials, and fully utilizing these AI automated tools for students across the country.
The practices that promote innovative educational technology in India are not limited to urban India only. These are focused on bringing equal opportunities for students from across rural parts of the country. While these initiatives seem student-centred only, it is also bridging gaps for educators who want to experiment beyond traditional classrooms. This article explores how these 10 innovative ed-tech practices in India are making education accessible and modernizing classrooms.
10 Innovative Ed-Tech Practices That Transformed India in 2025
GenAI Tutors: Ed-Tech platforms are now integrating AI models that act as a personal mentor. It is no longer a distant dream but is becoming a reality, where these models are accommodating students' learning speed and style to bring personalized learning for each student. Platforms like Vedantu and Physicswallah have already introduced AI mentors, which will be available 24x7 for students to help with lesson difficulty in real time.
Verifiable Digital Credentials (Digilocker)- Digilocker has long been used to store your academic and important documents. The use of blockchain technology ensures your academic documents are tamper-proof and easily verifiable for students aiming to study abroad or for verification of academic credentials without having to wait in line.
"Phygital" Learning Center- Phygital Learning Centres is one solution to curb the limitations of online learning and offline centres. Phygital is a combination of Physical + Digital, which is a physical space that provides traditional classroom learning facilities while blending digital formats in the space. This means a student can access a real classroom where a big screen displays a professional educator from big cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai, teaching tough concepts on screen. A local teacher will be available for you clear your doubts on the spot.
Use of Neurodivergent Friendly Technology- The education technology has movedto inclusivity by addressing the needs of learners with neurodivergent requirements. The technology refers to tools, softwares and devices that help people with dyslexia, autism, and dyscalculia. The key features include sensory safe interfaces, specialized fonts like OpenDyslexic, the introduction of AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) for autism, and speech challenges.
Development of Skills- Passports- Unlike a resume and CV, you prepare to reflect your overall academic and professional journey, now you have an alternative. Skill- passports are digital, flexible, and blockchain technology verified offers a one-place documentation of your academic records. It’s similar to Digilocker or other digital documentation tool it reflects your skills that can be transferred and utilized nationally and internationally.
Chalkboards to Cloud Boards- A modernized classroom facility that shifts chalkboards to cloud boards in Indian classrooms. Like smart classrooms, here ‘The Cloud Board’ is known as a Cloud-Based Interactive Panel that acts as a command centre. It’s a big device that connects physical classrooms to unlimited digital resources. Beneficial for teachers who don’t have to carry a chunk of materials and laptops to teach students. They just have to log in from their accounts and can access materials from any location, which is stored in cloud based format.
Yuva AI for All- An initiative that is helping students and learners alike of all backgrounds. It is launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the India AI Mission. The main aim of this program is to help 10 million Indians to AI literate individuals. Beneficial for those specifically coming from non-computer science backgrounds, and with no AI training. It makes it easy for them to understand the complex world of Artificial Intelligence.
SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness)- In 2025, SOAR will become India’s roadmap for introducing Artificial Intelligence into schools. The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and it is built for students in classes 6-12 by introducing AI as a subject. This will also incorporate AI as a helping tool for problem solving rather than teaching as just a subject.
Diksha 2.0- While the former initiative called DIKSHA (translates to imparting knowledge) was a massive storage for PDFs and videos, the latest DIKSHA 2.0 is an upgraded version of the platform. Pushed by the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), it promotes India’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Digital Platform’.
The key features includes Personalized adaptive learning, inclusive education (inclusion of Sign languages like ASL), Audiobooks and VR labs.
Agentic AI for Teachers- With the inclusion of AI and modern tools into learning and education, teachers are also upgrading from traditional formats to new technologies. While regular AI tools need a command to function, Agentic AI sustains on handling most of the paperwork, customization in accordance with learners' needs, etc., on its own. It works like Teacher’ agents that handles most of the work, and allows teachers to focus on their work, which is helping students in academic growth, working on their weak spots together without getting burdened by extra tasks like grading, scheduling, management etc.
How Will Ed-Tech Impact Educators and Students Of India?
Ed-Tech is the new hub for Indian Educators to experiment and elevate their career options. Now, with the rise of Ed-Tech Platforms, teachers don’t have to rely on traditional classrooms to educate their students. This integration of technology with education has opened new ways to not only educate learners far and wide, but also to enable students from all corners of the country to benefit from it as well.
Stats suggest that EdTech-based educators now earn more than teaching students in traditional classrooms.
It is not only economically beneficial for educators, but it is also creating employment opportunities in the education sector. Students are also benefiting from this tech inclusion in education.
Whether they live in cities or an isolated corner of India, they can now access materials and classes at a flexible hour due to the online availability of these classes. It is easy to access and just requires an internet connection.
High-quality classes and materials can be accessed in villages on smartphones. The content taught by the educators is designed to be easily accessible in 4G/5G speeds through apps or streamed via video formats.
EdTech trends in India 2025 are designed to meet the needs of each student across the country while also curbing the education gap among young Indians and providing a thriving environment for both students and teachers.
