Top 10 Incredible Inventions by Teenagers That Changed the World

Top 10 Inventions by Teenagers That Changed the World: University years offer young minds to explore, research, and sometimes invent things that can transform the world in new directions. But on rare days, only some make it to the world’s eyes, and some get minimal attention. Nevertheless, every invention matters.
Breaking the prejudices, teenagers are experimenting, bringing change with their thoughtful and witty inventions that not only help curb the issues but also reshape our lives. So, here is the list of the top 10 inventions by teenagers that changed the world for the better.
List of Top 10 Inventions by Teenagers That Changed the World
Find out who the young inventors are and what inventions they made that are still so useful today.
Smart Headphones- Headphones exist, but what are smart headphones? Young innovators like Parth Gaggar and Vijay Jain of IIT Roorkee University might have the answer for you.
If you are also annoyed by the irritating external noises that disturb your listening experience, these smart headphones are for your rescue.
These young inventors created smart headphones that can help you filter the background noise and help you select the sound you want to listen to. Making it a smooth listening experience.
Science Fiction- How many of you are fans of science fiction? A genre that has readers of all ages hooked by its mystique and futuristic elements. Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, a pioneer of science fiction who introduced the genre, first in Frankenstein at the ripe age of 18.
She has mixed gothic horror and modern technology, and framed a character that is still futuristic. She is considered among the historical teenage inventors whose inventions created an impact in the world.
The book was first published in 1818 and has been read widely across the world.
E-Reader- An electronic reading device that replaced the trouble of carrying heavy books everywhere.
Joseph M. Jacobson, a graduate student at Stanford University, once dreamt of a device that could hold multiple texts in one place from around the world so that students don’t have to worry about library catalogues.
He, along with a Mathematics student, Barrett Comiskey, developed electronic ink, establishing the idea to a higher level.
Self-Sanitising Door Handle- A unique and helpful invention by Sun Ming Wong (17) and King Pong Li (18) wanted to find a material that can easily kill bacteria in seconds. To solve the issue of germs and the use of sanitiser, they developed a bacteria-killing door handle. It has a titanium oxide coating and an LED light that activates the compound, making it an affordable option for many.
Braille- Young Frenchman Louis Braille, who had lost his eyesight at an early age because of an accident, created a script for people for bling people. This invention has been revolutionary and life-changing for many. Although he was a known musician but at the age of 15, has mixed the military messaging system into an embossed dot reading format for the blind.
Superman- A worldwide popular teenage science fiction and superhero was created in high school by two teenagers, writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster from Cleveland, Ohio. It was first a short story, but later was developed as the superhero story we know today.
WordPress: A popular website that has seen so many budding writers hosting their early pages on this platform. The website didn’t see much glamour, but was invented by a 19-year-old Matt Mullenweg along with 40-year-old Mike Little in 2003. The platform is considered the king of blogs for both corporate and personal usage.
The Ocean Cleanup- Boyan Slat obtained this idea at the age of 16, and intends to clear the Great Pacific garbage. Since then, it has cleaned a large patch of garbage and is aiming for 50% cleanup within five years. These are the innovation by youth that helps make the world a better place.
Electronic TV- Philo Farnsworth’s work was among the inventions that changed the world. He has observed how television’s mechanical system was very slow. According to the New York Times in 1921, he outlined the same issue and discussed this idea with his high school maths teacher. Soon his patent was filed, and in September 1928, he first previewed his electronic television set to the press.
Water Purifier and Power Generator - Cynthia Sin Nga Lam from Australia is among the teenagers whose inventions changed the world. She wanted to resolve the issue of access to clean water and electricity in remote parts of the world.
At the age of 17, Cynthis developed an H2Pro device that tackles both issues by harnessing photocatalysis (using light like a photosynthesis method to speed up chemical reactions) to clean water.
The reaction also produces hydrogen, which, with further improvements, can produce electricity across remote areas.
Cynthia’s device was listed in Google’s science fair inventions as one of the finalists for 2014.
Little Inventions Matter!
History is filled with young inventors who are known for their transformative inventions. However, some young minds go unnoticed because of various reasons. But this does not demotivate a young inventor to stop dreaming, to stop being curious. Look around yourself, what’s missing, what can be solved? A brain that asks questions can bring inventions; thus, stay curious and keep discovering new things. Who knows, you might become one of the young inventors in the world.
