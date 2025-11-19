RRB NTPC Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Nov 19, 2025, 17:33 IST

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 result is expected to be released on November 20, 2025 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various 3,445 vacancies including  Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and others. Check the download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details about RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 here
Get all details about RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC Result 2025: Check when and where to check the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 once released.
  • RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: When the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be announced and where to check.
  • RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: Know the minimum marks to qualify in UG Exam

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the NTPC CBT 1 result for undergraduate posts on its official website. However, no official confirmation has been uploaded on the official website, as per earlier trends and media reports, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 will be announced on November 20, 2025. Once declared, candidates will be able to download the result pdf through the official website of regional RRBs official website including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

 RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Download Link

The RRBs have conducted the CBT 1 exam from August 7 to September 9, 2025 across the country. Once released, candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link given below- 

You can download the result pdf after using your RRB login credentials to the link

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chennai

RRB Chennai Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Ajmer

RRB Ajmer Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bilarpur

RRB Bilaspur Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bhopal

RRB Bhopal Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Jammu and Srinagar

RRB Jammu Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Mumbai

RRB Mumbai Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Siliguri 

RRB Siliguri Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Kolkata

RRB Kolkata Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bengaluru

RRB Bengaluru Zone

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chandigarh

RRB Chandigarh Zone

How To Check RRB NTPC UG 2025 Results?

Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective RRB zone official website.
  • Step 2: Click on the result link for Undergraduate posts (CEN 05/2024 or CEN 06/2024) on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will get the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates in a new window.
  • Step 4: Now check your roll number after using the tab Ctrl+F.
  • Step 4: You will have to use your login credentials to check the scorecards and mark.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Nov 19, 2025, 17:33 IST

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: Know the minimum marks to qualify in UG Exam

    In a bid to qualify in the RRB NTPC 2025 examination, candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks  for various Undergraduate posts. Below are the category wise qualifying marks-

    • General and EWS 40%, 
    • OBC and SC 30%
    • Scheduled Tribe 25%

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News