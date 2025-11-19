RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the NTPC CBT 1 result for undergraduate posts on its official website. However, no official confirmation has been uploaded on the official website, as per earlier trends and media reports, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 will be announced on November 20, 2025. Once declared, candidates will be able to download the result pdf through the official website of regional RRBs official website including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

The RRBs have conducted the CBT 1 exam from August 7 to September 9, 2025 across the country. Once released, candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

You can download the result pdf after using your RRB login credentials to the link

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chennai RRB Chennai Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Ajmer RRB Ajmer Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bilarpur RRB Bilaspur Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bhopal RRB Bhopal Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Jammu and Srinagar RRB Jammu Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Mumbai RRB Mumbai Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Siliguri RRB Siliguri Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Kolkata RRB Kolkata Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bengaluru RRB Bengaluru Zone RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh Zone

Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 after following the steps given below-