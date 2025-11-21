RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Result 2025 OUT: Check Zone-wise CBT 1 Result PDF at rrbcdg.gov,in - Steps Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 21, 2025, 14:06 IST

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the NTPC CBT 1 result for undergraduate posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for various undergraduate posts can download the result pdf. The result was announced in pdf format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 was conducted from 7th August to 9th September 2025 at multiple exam centres across the country. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

All those candidates appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf through the official website of regional RRBs official website including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

A total of 3,445 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. 

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025?

Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 undergraduate level posts can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) official regional website-

Step 2: Now navigate to the ‘Results’ or ‘Latest Updates’ section on the home page of the respective RRB website. 

Step 3: Click on the notification titled “Notification No. 07/2025 Result of NTPC UG Level Posts.”

Step 4: You will get the result PDF containing the list of qualified candidates in a new window. 

Step 5: Download the result pdf and check your roll number after using the ‘Ctrl + F’ command.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference. 

RRB Regions

Download Result

RRB Jammu Srinagar

Download PDF

RRB Guwahati

Download PDF

RRB Ranchi

Download PDF

RRB Chennai

Download PDF

RRB Gorakhpur

Download PDF

RRB Kolkata

Download PDF

RRB Ajmer

Download PDF

RRB Mumbai

Download PDF

RRB Allahabad

Download PDF

RRB Patna

Download PDF

RRB Ahmedabad

Download PDF

RRB Siliguri

Download PDF

RRB Bilaspur

Download PDF

RRB Thrivanthapuram

Download PDF

RRB Malda

Download PDF

RRB Bhopal

Download PDF

RRB Chandigarh

Download PDF

RRB Muzaffarpur

Download PDF

RRB Secunderabad

Download PDF

RRB Bangalore

Download PDF

RRB Bhubneshwar

Download PDF

What’s Next After RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result?

All those candidates qualified in the CBT 1 examination are able to appear in the next stage, i.e., CBT 2.  As per the selection process for different posts under NTPC UG criteria, based on their performance and cut-off marks,

candidates will be able to appear in the next round including CBT/Typing Skill Test and others. Those qualified in these rounds will be able to appear for document verification (DV) round followed by a Medical Examination (ME).


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News