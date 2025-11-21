RRB Result 2025 OUT: Check Zone-wise CBT 1 Result PDF at rrbcdg.gov,in - Steps Here

All those candidates appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf through the official website of regional RRBs official website including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

A total of 3,445 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025?

Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 undergraduate level posts can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) official regional website-

Step 2: Now navigate to the ‘Results’ or ‘Latest Updates’ section on the home page of the respective RRB website.