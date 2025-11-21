RRB Result 2025 OUT: Check Zone-wise CBT 1 Result PDF at rrbcdg.gov,in - Steps Here

All those candidates appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf through the official website of regional RRBs official website including RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.
A total of 3,445 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.
How to Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025?
Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 undergraduate level posts can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) official regional website-
Step 2: Now navigate to the ‘Results’ or ‘Latest Updates’ section on the home page of the respective RRB website.
Step 3: Click on the notification titled “Notification No. 07/2025 Result of NTPC UG Level Posts.”
Step 4: You will get the result PDF containing the list of qualified candidates in a new window.
Step 5: Download the result pdf and check your roll number after using the ‘Ctrl + F’ command.
Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.
RRB Regions
|
Download Result
|
RRB Jammu Srinagar
|
RRB Guwahati
|
RRB Ranchi
|
RRB Chennai
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
RRB Kolkata
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Ajmer
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Mumbai
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Allahabad
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Patna
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Siliguri
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Thrivanthapuram
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Malda
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Bhopal
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Muzaffarpur
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Bangalore
|
Download PDF
|
RRB Bhubneshwar
|
Download PDF
What’s Next After RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result?
All those candidates qualified in the CBT 1 examination are able to appear in the next stage, i.e., CBT 2. As per the selection process for different posts under NTPC UG criteria, based on their performance and cut-off marks,
candidates will be able to appear in the next round including CBT/Typing Skill Test and others. Those qualified in these rounds will be able to appear for document verification (DV) round followed by a Medical Examination (ME).
