RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category-Wise Cut Off PDF Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 along with the exam results and scorecards for every stage. The cut-off marks will be announced together with the result for the Undergraduate CBT 1 Exam.

However, the Graduate-level cut-off is already out. All regional RRBs will publish the category-wise and pay-level-wise cut-off marks on their official websites, allowing candidates to check their qualifying status easily.

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 for Undergraduate exam in this article.

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 Out

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 has been released along with the result on the RRB’s regional websites The RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum score candidates need to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The Railway Recruitment Board releases the cut-off together with the results and scorecards.