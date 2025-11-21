RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category-Wise Cut Off PDF Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 along with the exam results and scorecards for every stage. The cut-off marks will be announced together with the result for the Undergraduate CBT 1 Exam.
However, the Graduate-level cut-off is already out. All regional RRBs will publish the category-wise and pay-level-wise cut-off marks on their official websites, allowing candidates to check their qualifying status easily.
Candidates can check the RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 for Undergraduate exam in this article.
RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 Out
RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 has been released along with the result on the RRB’s regional websites The RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum score candidates need to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The Railway Recruitment Board releases the cut-off together with the results and scorecards.
These marks differ every year based on factors like the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and the overall performance of candidates. Separate cut-off lists are issued for Undergraduate and Graduate posts, along with category-wise cut-offs. Candidates who meet or exceed the official cut-off will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round.
RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 Zone Wise
The RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 for the Undergraduate-level CBT 1 Exam has been released on November 21, 2025, along with the RRB NTPC UG result and scorecards. The Railway Recruitment Board has published the cut-off marks separately for every category and each railway zone on their official websites.
