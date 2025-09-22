CLAT 2026 Admission: How Much Does It Cost to Study at Top NLU’s

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 22, 2025, 17:55 IST

This article will give information about the detailed fee structure of the top National Law Universities in India, which are offering admission to their undergraduate and postgraduate programs by accepting the CLAT 2026 marks.

How much Does it Cost to study at Top NLU's?
For each CLAT aspirant, selecting the most suitable law school is an important choice. Aside from the university's rankings, faculty, and placements, one of the most essential aspects that students and parents consider is the fee structure. Many law aspirants aspire to attend a National Law University (NLU), but this also requires careful financial planning. Each National Law University has its own fee structure, which includes tuition, examination fees, hostel and mess fees, and other expenses.

For CLAT 2026 aspirants, understanding the fee structure of the top National Law University is very important because it helps in comparing colleges and preparing for the overall cost of education. While some NLUs are less expensive, others may charge greater rates due to improved infrastructure and facilities 

This article will give a detailed fee structure of the top NLU’s which offer admission by accepting the marks obtained in the CLAT exam 2026.

How Much Does It Cost to Study at Top NLU?

The National Law Universities were established following the model of IIMs and IITs. The National Law Universities have transformed the landscape of legal disciplines. The first National Law University, the National Law School of India University, was established in Bangalore in 1987. It took over ten years for the second National Law University, NALSAR Hyderabad, to open in 1998. At present, India has 23 National Law Universities, out of which 22 NLU’s admit students through CLAT (Common Law Admission Test).

Below is the fee structure of the top National Law Universities of India, which offer admission to the legal courses through the CLAT exam:-

NLU Name

Undergraduate Course

Fee Structure

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

B.A (Honours)

  • Admission Fees (One Time):- Rs. 13,000/-

  • Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs. 2,96,000/-

  • Housing Fees:- Rs. 1,23,500/-

  • Total Fee (P.A):- Rs. 4,32,500/-

5-Year B.A., LL.B. (Honours)

  • Admission Fees (One Time):- Rs. 13,000/-

  • Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs. 2,96,000/- p.a.

  • Housing Fees:- Rs. 1,23,500/- p.a.

  • Total Fee (P.A):- Rs. 4,32,500/-

3-Year LL.B. (Honours)

  • Admission Fees (One Time):- Rs. 13,000/-

  • Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs. 2,96,000/-

  • Off-Campus Housing Fees:- Rs. 1,75,000/-

  • Total Fee (P.A):- Rs. 4,84,000/-

NALSAR Hyderabad

B.A., LL.B. (Honours)

  • Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs 1,65,000/-

  • Other Academic Charges:- Rs. 15,000/-

  • User Charges:- Rs. 67,000/-

  • Onetime payments:- Rs. 10,000/-

  • Refundable Deposits:- Rs. 20,000/-

National Law Institute University, Bhopal

B.A.LL.B. (Honours)

  • Admission Fees (One-time):- ₹11,050

  • Tuition Fees:- Rs. ₹1,51,000

  • Reading Material Fee:-₹8,850

  • Computer Fees:- ₹10,000

  • Moot Court Fee:- ₹4,450

  • Examination Fee:- ₹6,650

  • Extra Curricular Activity Fee:- ₹6,650

  • Campus Development Fee:- ₹6,650

  • Library Fee:- ₹6,650

  • Sports Fee:- ₹4,950

  • Student Welfare Activities:- ₹4,450

  • Hostel Charges:- ₹19,850

  • Hostel Application Charges:- ₹350

  • Hostel Amenities Charges:- ₹8,300

(The fee structures of the mentioned universities have been taken from the official website of CLAT 2026, and they will be updated regularly for the other National Law Universities.)

