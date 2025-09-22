CLAT 2026 Admission: How Much Does It Cost to Study at Top NLU’s

For each CLAT aspirant, selecting the most suitable law school is an important choice. Aside from the university's rankings, faculty, and placements, one of the most essential aspects that students and parents consider is the fee structure. Many law aspirants aspire to attend a National Law University (NLU), but this also requires careful financial planning. Each National Law University has its own fee structure, which includes tuition, examination fees, hostel and mess fees, and other expenses. For CLAT 2026 aspirants, understanding the fee structure of the top National Law University is very important because it helps in comparing colleges and preparing for the overall cost of education. While some NLUs are less expensive, others may charge greater rates due to improved infrastructure and facilities

Below is the fee structure of the top National Law Universities of India, which offer admission to the legal courses through the CLAT exam:- NLU Name Undergraduate Course Fee Structure National Law School of India University, Bengaluru B.A (Honours) Admission Fees (One Time):- Rs. 13,000/- Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs. 2,96,000/- Housing Fees:- Rs. 1,23,500/- Total Fee (P.A):- Rs. 4,32,500/- 5-Year B.A., LL.B. (Honours) Admission Fees (One Time):- Rs. 13,000/- Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs. 2,96,000/- p.a. Housing Fees:- Rs. 1,23,500/- p.a. Total Fee (P.A):- Rs. 4,32,500/- 3-Year LL.B. (Honours) Admission Fees (One Time):- Rs. 13,000/- Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs. 2,96,000/- Off-Campus Housing Fees:- Rs. 1,75,000/- Total Fee (P.A):- Rs. 4,84,000/- NALSAR Hyderabad B.A., LL.B. (Honours) Tuition Fees (P.A):- Rs 1,65,000/- Other Academic Charges:- Rs. 15,000/- User Charges:- Rs. 67,000/- Onetime payments:- Rs. 10,000/- Refundable Deposits:- Rs. 20,000/- National Law Institute University, Bhopal B.A.LL.B. (Honours) Admission Fees (One-time):- ₹11,050 Tuition Fees:- Rs. ₹1,51,000 Reading Material Fee:-₹8,850 Computer Fees:- ₹10,000 Moot Court Fee:- ₹4,450 Examination Fee:- ₹6,650 Extra Curricular Activity Fee:- ₹6,650 Campus Development Fee:- ₹6,650 Library Fee:- ₹6,650 Sports Fee:- ₹4,950 Student Welfare Activities:- ₹4,450 Hostel Charges:- ₹19,850 Hostel Application Charges:- ₹350 Hostel Amenities Charges:- ₹8,300