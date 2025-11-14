List of Political Parties in Bihar: Check Party Symbol and Leader Name

Bihar's political environment is among the most active and significant in India, influenced by a combination of national parties, strong regional factions, and emerging local entities. Each political group possesses its own unique identity, which is symbolized through distinct logos that aid voters in easily identifying them on ballots and electronic voting machines. For those preparing for competitive examinations, studying Bihar’s political climate, or keeping up with the state’s rapidly evolving electoral dynamics, it's vital to comprehend these parties, their abbreviations, and their prominent leaders. Ranging from long-standing establishments like the RJD, JD(U), BJP, and Congress to newer entrants such as VIP, RLJP, and JAP(L), Bihar's multiparty framework significantly impacts both state governance and national alliances. This summary offers a clear and organized list to facilitate your understanding of Bihar's major political organizations.

Here is the list of political parties in Bihar along with the abbreviation of the party name and the leader of the party and their key person: Party Name Abbreviation Leader / Key Person Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav Janata Dal (United) JD(U) Nitish Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (Bihar President) Indian National Congress INC Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Bihar) Bahujan Samaj Party BSP Mayawati Communist Party of India CPI D. Raja Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury CPI (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation CPI(ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAM(S) Jitan Ram Manjhi Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) LJP(R) Chirag Paswan Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party RLJP Pashupati Kumar Paras Vikassheel Insaan Party VIP Mukesh Sahani Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal RLJD Upendra Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) JAP(L) Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan) Rashtriya Jan Jan Party RJJ Ashutosh Kumar All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

Top Leading Political Parties in Bihar Here are the major leading political parties in Bihar along with the year of their foundation: 1. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Founded in 1997, RJD is the main pillar for the Mahagath-bandhan. It was formed by Lalu Prasad Yadav and derives major support from OBC, EBC, and minority communities. The party has played a crucial role in defining social justice politics in Bihar. RJD continues to remain central in coalition decisions, where Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as one of the most prominent leaders influencing youth-centric development agendas. 2. Janata Dal (United) JD(U) Formed in 2003, the JD(U) under Nitish Kumar has been one of Bihar's most influential governing parties. Focusing on development, governance reforms, and women's empowerment, JD(U) has played a balancing role in the state politics.

A major coalition partner, its extensive experience in governance aides in the implementation of policies and keeping coalition politics stable. 3. Indian National Congress (INC) The INC, established in 1885, is one of India's oldest parties and has a legacy presence in Bihar. As a partner in the Mahagathbandhan, Congress adds organizational strength, provides national-level leadership, and contributes to policy direction. It is supportive of social welfare governance, and represents the interests of minorities, youth and farmers in the Mahagathbandhan's ideological framework. 4. Communist Party of India (CPI) Formed in 1925, CPI has a long history related to labor and peasant movements in Bihar. As a party in the Mahagathbandhan, the CPI deepens the alliance's commitment to Left ideology and activism at the grassroots level. It is active in the areas of land reforms, social equity, and worker welfare, and centers the rural and marginalized community perspective.

5. Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) Founded in 1964 as an important Left partner in the alliance, the CPI(M) is centered on workers' rights, agrarian issues, and social justice. The CPI(M) adds strong cadre-based support in Bihar and maintains significant strength in rural and agricultural areas. The CPI(M)'s membership in the Mahagathbandhan adds ideological depth, supports people-oriented struggles, and builds mass support. 6. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Founded in 2015 by Jitan Ram Manjhi, the HAM represents Dalit and marginalized people in Bihar. As a Mahagathbandhan partner, HAM offers numerical strength and popular support in some regions. They serve a critical role of advocating for marginalized people and assuring inclusive development remains a priority for the coalition. Top Opposition Parties of Bihar

Here are the top opposition parties in Bihar along with their year of foundation and key details: 1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) The BJP is the largest opposition party in Bihar and was set up in 1980. The party has a strong organizational network and a solid base of support amongst urban voters with a focus on nationalism, development, and governance reforms. The party plays a prominent role within the political landscape and seeks to directly challenge decisions made by the ruling coalition. It has a significant impact on youth politics, effectively spreads and propagates central schemes, and is always eager to control the language of political debate across the state. 2. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJP(R) Formed in 2021 after a division in the original LJP, this faction, led by Chirag Paswan, has built a considerable support base from Dalit communities and communities from the Paswan (Dusadh) caste. As the opposition, LJP(R), in the upcoming election aspires to concentrate on a youth centered strategy for development, utilizing a variety of welfare demands and development issues focused on infrastructure. LJP(R) takes an independent role, and with strong vote bank concentration and community attachment, could very well impact the electoral outcomes.

3. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) - JAP(L) Established in 2015 by Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav), the JAP(L) party is a party that advocates for anti-corruption, youth empowerment and public welfare. Though it is smaller in size, it has been quite assertive in calling out corruption and other governance failures while addressing local issues. It retains a following in parts of Purnea and Madhepura and continues to grow through grassroots mobilization efforts and youth-led political work. Conclusion Politically, Bihar’s landscape captures a dynamic equilibrium among ruling coalition partners and a varied opposition. The Mahagathbandhan governs through the ideological alliances of well-entrenched regional strengths, while the various opposition parties, each representing distinct ideological factions or sub-factions, introduce competition, scrutiny, and alternative voices.