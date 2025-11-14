List of Governors in Bihar (1947 - 2025)

Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
Nov 14, 2025, 14:40 IST

The Governor of Bihar acts as the constitutional head and the President of India's representative . Arif Mohammad Khan assumed the incumbent role in January 2025. The office has seen notable figures since 1947, including former President Ram Nath Kovind and Zakir Hussain. The Governor plays a crucial, largely ceremonial role in governance, giving assent to bills and appointing the Chief Minister.

The Governor of Bihar is the constitutional head of the state and acts as the representative of the President of India. Holding a largely ceremonial position, the Governor’s powers and responsibilities include giving assent to bills passed by the state legislature, appointing the Chief Minister, and ensuring the constitutionality of state government actions. The Governor is appointed by the President for a typical term of five years and can be removed or transferred at the President's discretion.

List of Governors of Bihar From 1947 to 2025

The office of the Governor of Bihar has seen a series of notable personalities since India’s independence in 1947. Check the below given detailed list of the Governors till 2025, highlighting tenure and contributions:

Governor Name

Term

Jairamdas Daulatram

15 Aug 1947 – 11 Jan 1948

Madhav Shrihari Aney

12 Jan 1948 – 14 Jun 1952

R. R. Diwakar

15 Jun 1952 – 5 Jul 1957

Zakir Hussain

6 Jul 1957 – 11 May 1962

M. A. Ayyangar

12 May 1962 – 6 Dec 1967

Nityanand Kanungo

7 Dec 1967 – 20 Jan 1971

Dev Kant Baruah

1 Feb 1971 – 4 Feb 1973

Ramchandra Dhondiba Bhandare

4 Feb 1973 – 15 Jun 1976

Jagannath Kaushal

16 Jun 1976 – 31 Jan 1979

Akhlaqur Rahman Kidwai

20 Sep 1979 – 15 Mar 1985

V. C. Pande

23 Nov 1999 – 12 Jun 2003

Ram Nath Kovind

16 Aug 2015 – 20 Jun 2017

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

17 Feb 2023 – 1 Jan 2025

Arif Mohammad Khan

2 Jan 2025 – Incumbent

The Governor's Role in Bihar's Political Landscape

While the role of the Governor is essentially non-administrative, in times of political uncertainty-as in the case of hung assemblies and during the imposition of President's Rule-the Governor assumes a critical constitutional role in appointing chief ministers and in influencing the formation of governments.

The Governors of Bihar have played roles both as constitutional guardians and representatives of the Centre. Their evolution aptly reflects growth and diversity in the state’s political context, with several contributing nationally above and over their gubernatorial responsibility. Understanding the office of the Governor is important to appreciate the democratic and administrative framework of Bihar.

