List of Governors in Bihar (1947 - 2025)

The Governor of Bihar is the constitutional head of the state and acts as the representative of the President of India. Holding a largely ceremonial position, the Governor’s powers and responsibilities include giving assent to bills passed by the state legislature, appointing the Chief Minister, and ensuring the constitutionality of state government actions. The Governor is appointed by the President for a typical term of five years and can be removed or transferred at the President's discretion.

List of Governors of Bihar From 1947 to 2025

The office of the Governor of Bihar has seen a series of notable personalities since India’s independence in 1947. Check the below given detailed list of the Governors till 2025, highlighting tenure and contributions: