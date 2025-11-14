List of Governors in Bihar (1947 - 2025)

The Governor of Bihar is the constitutional head of the state and acts as the representative of the President of India. Holding a largely ceremonial position, the Governor’s powers and responsibilities include giving assent to bills passed by the state legislature, appointing the Chief Minister, and ensuring the constitutionality of state government actions. The Governor is appointed by the President for a typical term of five years and can be removed or transferred at the President's discretion.
List of Governors of Bihar From 1947 to 2025
The office of the Governor of Bihar has seen a series of notable personalities since India’s independence in 1947. Check the below given detailed list of the Governors till 2025, highlighting tenure and contributions:
|
Governor Name
|
Term
|
Jairamdas Daulatram
|
15 Aug 1947 – 11 Jan 1948
|
Madhav Shrihari Aney
|
12 Jan 1948 – 14 Jun 1952
|
R. R. Diwakar
|
15 Jun 1952 – 5 Jul 1957
|
Zakir Hussain
|
6 Jul 1957 – 11 May 1962
|
M. A. Ayyangar
|
12 May 1962 – 6 Dec 1967
|
Nityanand Kanungo
|
7 Dec 1967 – 20 Jan 1971
|
Dev Kant Baruah
|
1 Feb 1971 – 4 Feb 1973
|
Ramchandra Dhondiba Bhandare
|
4 Feb 1973 – 15 Jun 1976
|
Jagannath Kaushal
|
16 Jun 1976 – 31 Jan 1979
|
Akhlaqur Rahman Kidwai
|
20 Sep 1979 – 15 Mar 1985
|
V. C. Pande
|
23 Nov 1999 – 12 Jun 2003
|
Ram Nath Kovind
|
16 Aug 2015 – 20 Jun 2017
|
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
|
17 Feb 2023 – 1 Jan 2025
|
Arif Mohammad Khan
|
2 Jan 2025 – Incumbent
The Governor's Role in Bihar's Political Landscape
While the role of the Governor is essentially non-administrative, in times of political uncertainty-as in the case of hung assemblies and during the imposition of President's Rule-the Governor assumes a critical constitutional role in appointing chief ministers and in influencing the formation of governments.
The Governors of Bihar have played roles both as constitutional guardians and representatives of the Centre. Their evolution aptly reflects growth and diversity in the state’s political context, with several contributing nationally above and over their gubernatorial responsibility. Understanding the office of the Governor is important to appreciate the democratic and administrative framework of Bihar.
