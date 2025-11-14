List of Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar from 1946 to 2025: Tenure and Party Name

Deputy Bihar CM List: Bihar has had several Deputy Chief Ministers over the years, and each leader has played an important role in shaping the political direction of the state. The Deputy CM position is crucial in Bihar’s administration because it supports the Chief Minister in handling key departments, development projects, and government decisions. As Bihar heads toward the 2025 Assembly Election, check out the list of deputy chief ministers of Bihar. Who is the Current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in 2025? As the 2025 Bihar election count begins, the NDA alliance, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has surged ahead as the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts votes. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, which was ahead initially, has now fallen behind. Meanwhile, the current Bihar government continues under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with two Deputy Chief Ministers, who have been serving since 2024.

List of Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar with Tenure and Party Name 1. Anugrah Narayan Sinha Anugrah Narayan Sinha was the first Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and served from 1946 to 1957. He played a key role in building Bihar’s administration after independence. His honest leadership and dedication made him one of the most respected figures in Bihar’s political history. 2. Karpoori Thakur Karpoori Thakur served from 1967 to 1968 and is known for his lifelong work toward social justice. He worked for the upliftment of backward classes and became a symbol of simple living and honest politics in Bihar. 3. Jagdeo Prasad Jagdeo Prasad served briefly in 1968, but he is remembered as a strong voice for the poorest communities. His activism and bold political ideas continue to inspire many leaders in Bihar.

4. Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav served from 1971 to 1972. He focused on administrative development and improving rural governance. His leadership strengthened the Congress presence in Bihar during that time. 5. Sushil Kumar Modi Sushil Kumar Modi served two major terms from 2005 to 2013 and 2017 to 2020. He is considered one of the most powerful Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. His work focused on finance, development, and infrastructure growth across the state. 6. Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav served first from 2015 to 2017 and again from 2022 to 2024. As one of the youngest leaders in Bihar, he worked on youth employment, road development, and educational reforms. His leadership appeals strongly to the younger population. 7. Tarkishore Prasad & Renu Devi Both leaders served as Deputy Chief Ministers from 2020 to 2022. They represented the Bharatiya Janata Party and focused on women’s development, rural progress, and strengthening government administration.