ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 LIVE: Download Company Secretaries Scorecard Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

CSEET November 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the date and time for the release of the ICSI CSEET November 2025 session exams. According to the official notification issued, the CSEET November 2025 results will be declared tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results and download the individual scorecards through the official link from 2 PM onwards.

To download the ICSI CSEET e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test students can visit the official website and login using their application number and date of birth

The link to download the CSEET November 2025 Result-cum-Marks Statement will be available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the marksheet.

CSEET Result November 2025 - Click Here (At 2 PM Tomorrow)

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Results: Steps to Download Statement of Marks

The ICSI CSEET November 2025 results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on CSEET November 2025 result link

Step 3: Login with the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The CSEET 2025 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference