ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 LIVE: Download Company Secretaries Scorecard Tomorrow at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 19, 2025, 23:41 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce the CSEET November 2025 Results tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on November 8, 2025, can visit the official website and login using their application number and date of birth

CSEET November 2025 Result
CSEET November 2025 Result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICSI CSEET November 2025 Results to be Announced at 2 PM Tomorrow
  • Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, November, 2025 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu
  • No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates

CSEET November 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has confirmed the date and time for the release of the ICSI CSEET November 2025 session exams. According to the official notification issued, the CSEET November 2025 results will be declared tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results and download the individual scorecards through the official link from 2 PM onwards. 

To download the ICSI CSEET e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test students can visit the official website and login using their application number and date of birth

The link to download the CSEET November 2025 Result-cum-Marks Statement will be available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the marksheet. 

CSEET Result November 2025 - Click Here (At 2 PM Tomorrow)

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Results: Steps to Download Statement of Marks

The ICSI CSEET November 2025 results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on CSEET November 2025 result link

Step 3: Login with the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The CSEET 2025 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 19, 2025, 23:41 IST

    CSEET November 2025 Results at icsi.edu

    The CSEET November 2025 results will be announced tomorrow. The link for students to check the results will be available at 2 PM. Students can download the marksheets using their application number and date of birth.

  • Nov 19, 2025, 23:15 IST

    ICSE CSEET November 2025 Results: Where to Download Marksheet?

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 result will be announced online tomorrow, November 20. According to the official notification issued, the results will be available for downloas at 2 PM on the official website - icsi.edu. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 22:49 IST

    CSEET November 2025 Results Tomorrow!

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 session results will be announced online tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets. To download the scorecard students can visit the official website and login using their application number and date of birth. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 22:14 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Marksheets Tomorrow

    The CSEET November 2025 marksheets will be available from tomorrow, November 20. To download the marksheets candidates must visit the official website and login with the application number and date of birth. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 21:51 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: Date and Time Announced

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 results will be announced tomorrow, November 20, 2025. According to the official notification shared, the link to check the result will be live by 2 PM online following which candidates can download their marksheet. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 21:12 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Live: Login Credentials to Check Results

    The link for candidates to download their CSEET November 2025 scorecard will be available on the official website icsi.edu. To download the marksheets candidates van login with the following credentials

    • Application Number
    • Date of Birth
  • Nov 19, 2025, 20:48 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: Official Website to Download Marksheet

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 Session result is set to be announced tomorrow, November 20, 2025. The link for candidates to download the marksheet will be activated at 2 PM on the official website icsi.edu. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 20:29 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025: How to Download Scorecard?

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 marksheets will be available for download on November 20, 2025. Candidates can download the marksheets with the following steps

    Visit the official website of ICSI

    Click on CSEET Result link

    Login with the application number and date of birth

    The CSEET November 2025 result will be displayed

    Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Nov 19, 2025, 20:08 IST

    ICSI CSEET Result November 2025: Login Credentials to Check Results

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 results will be announced tomorrow, November 20. To download the result-cum-marksheet candidates need to login with the following details

    • Application Number
    • Date of Birth
  • Nov 19, 2025, 19:57 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Marksheets: Details Given

    The CSEET November 2025 session marksheet will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subject wise marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Nov 19, 2025, 19:34 IST

    CSEET November 2025 Results Out Tomorrow!

    ICSI will be announcing the CSEET November 2025 results on the official website tomorrow. As per the official notification issued, the CSEET november 2025 marksheets will be available at 2 PM on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can login with their application number and date of birth to download the marksheets. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 19:09 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025: Marksheets to be Available Soon

    The CSEET November 2025 marksheets will be available for download from tomorrow, November 20. The link to check the result and download the individual marksheets will be available on the official website from 2 PM onwards. Candidates must login using their application number and password to download the scorecard.

  • Nov 19, 2025, 18:44 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Results: Official Announcement

    ICSI announced the date and time for the release of the CSEET November 2025 result through an official notification. According to the official notification issued, the CSEET marksheets will be available for download from 2 PM tomorrow, November 20, 2025. To download the marksheet,s candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their application number and password.

  • Nov 19, 2025, 18:32 IST

    CSEET November 2025 Result: Download Marksheets at icsi.edu

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 marksheets will be available for download tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates can download their marksheets using their appliacation number and date of birth. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 18:26 IST

    CSEET November 2025 Result: When Were Exams Conducted?

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 session exams were conducted on November 8 and 10, 2025. The exam was held across designated exam centres. ICSI will be announcing the CSEET November session results tomorrow, November 20, 2025. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 18:10 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Live: Date and Time to Check Results

    ICSI will be announcing the CSEET November 2025 results tomorrow, November 20. The link to check the result and download the marksheets will be available from 2 PM onwards in the official website. It must also be noted that no physical copies of the scorecard will be provided to candidates.

  • Nov 19, 2025, 17:50 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, November 2025 Session will be uploaded on the website of the institute - icsi.edu. When downloading the marskheets candidates must cross-check the following details

    • Candidate ame
    • Application number
    • Subject-wise break-up of marks
    • Total marks scored
    • Qualifying status
  • Nov 19, 2025, 17:35 IST

    CSEET November 2025 Result: Steps to Download Marksheets

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 session result will be announced tomorrow, November 20. To check the result and download the marksheets, candidates need to follow the steps below given steps

    • Visit the official website of ICSI
    • Click on CSEET November 2025 result link
    • Enter the application number and date of birth
    • The marksheet will be displayed
    • Download PDF for further reference
  • Nov 19, 2025, 17:15 IST

    icsi.edu: Download Formal Result-cum-Marksheet Here

    The ICSI CSEET November 2025 session result will be announced online tomorrow, November 20. The link for candidates to check their result and download the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be available on the official website icsi.edu. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 17:02 IST

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

    As mentioned, the ICSI CSEET November 2025 session result will be announced tomorrow, November 20. To download the marksheets candidates are required to login with the following credentials

    • Application Number
    • Date of Birth
  • Nov 19, 2025, 16:59 IST

    ICSI November Result 2025: Download Result-cum-Marksheet at icsi.edu

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be announcing the ICSI CSEET November 2025 results tomorrow, November 20, 2025. The link for candidates to check the result and download the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be available at icsi.edu. 

  • Nov 19, 2025, 16:57 IST

    ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result: Date and Time Announced

    The CSEET 2025 November session results will be announced tomorrow, November 20, 2025. According to the official notification issued the link will be available on the official website at 2 PM. Canddiates who have appeared for the exams can download the marksheets at icsi.edu. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
