The invention of the battery allowed electrical energy to be stored and utilized in ways no other technology previously could. In many respects, it literally laid the foundation for modern electronics and power systems. But when was the first battery invented, by whom, and what were the succeeding milestones of achievement in the field of battery technology? This article answers that question in detail.

1. Early Experiments with Electricity Storage

Before batteries, early experimenters such as those using the Leyden jar of the 1740s had available devices that stored charge but released it only instantaneously, not continuously.

One of the first to call groups of Leyden jars “batteries” due to their collective action was Benjamin Franklin, but these were not true batteries.