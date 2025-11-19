NEET PG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling and locking deadlines. The revised dates have been shifted to November 20, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Official Notice

How to fill choices for NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their preferences online:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for Round 1 choice-filling Enter your credentials and submit Fill your preferred colleges and courses Review your choices and submit the form Download and save the confirmation page for future reference