NEET PG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Nov 19, 2025, 17:18 IST

MCC extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling and locking deadline to November 20, 2025, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Key Points

  • MCC extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling and locking deadline.
  • The new deadline is November 20, 2025.
  • The announcement was made on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling and locking deadlines. The revised dates have been shifted to November 20, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Official Notice

How to fill choices for NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their preferences online:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for Round 1 choice-filling 
  3. Enter your credentials and submit
  4. Fill your preferred colleges and courses
  5. Review your choices and submit the form 
  6. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2025

Check the list of documents required to apply for NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

  • NEET PG 2025 Admit Card
  • NEET PG 2025 Scorecard / Rank Letter
  • MBBS Degree Certificate / Provisional Pass Certificate
  • MBBS Mark Sheets
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Registration Certificate
  • Date of Birth Proof
  • Valid Photo ID Proof
  • Caste / Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (PwD)
  • MCC Allotment Letter
  • Transfer / Conduct Certificate
  • Migration Certificate
  • Passport-size Photographs
  • Bond / Undertaking
  • Proof of Fee Payment
