RRB NTPC Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What Is The Currency Of Switzerland?

By Kriti Barua
Nov 20, 2025, 01:07 IST

The official currency of Switzerland is the Swiss Franc (CHF). Unlike many of its European neighbours, Switzerland uses its own currency rather than the euro. Also legal tender in Liechtenstein, the Swiss Franc is famous for its stability, often serving as a "safe haven" for global investors during economic crises.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What Is The Currency Of Switzerland?
What Is The Currency Of Switzerland?

Did you know there are about 180 different currencies used across the world today? Currency is the heartbeat of any economy. It allows us to buy food, trade goods, and save for the future without the confusion of bartering. It is a tool that builds trust and keeps businesses running smoothly. Some currencies are very powerful, while others struggle. Currently, the Kuwaiti Dinar is considered the world's strongest currency, while the Iranian Rial is often ranked among the weakest. But do you know which unique currency is famous for being a "safe haven" where investors hide their money during challenging times? It is also the only primary European currency that still uses the name "Franc". In this article, we'll take a look at the Swiss Franc and explore what makes it so special.

What is the currency of Switzerland?

Know Your Money in Switzerland: 14 Interesting Swiss Franc Facts - Studying in Switzerland

The official currency of Switzerland is the Swiss franc. It is widely recognised by its code CHF, which stands for Confoederatio Helvetica Franc (Latin for Swiss Confederation Franc). Unlike most of its neighbours in Europe, Switzerland does not use the euro (€). It has kept its own independent currency, which is also the official legal tender in the small principality of Liechtenstein. One Swiss Franc is divided into 100 smaller units. Interestingly, the name of this subunit varies depending on the language spoken in the region: Rappen in German, Centime in French, and Centesimo in Italian.

What is the history of the Swiss Franc?

Currency in Switzerland – Info about Swiss Francs, ATMs & Money

The history of the Swiss Franc is a fascinating journey from monetary chaos to becoming one of the world's most stable currencies. Before 1850, the country was a confusing mix of currencies, with local regions (cantons), cities, and even abbeys issuing their own money.

Here are the key milestones in its history:

  • The Chaos (Pre-1850): Before the modern state was formed, over 800 different types of coins circulated in Switzerland. This made trading between villages extremely difficult.
  • The Birth (1850): The new Swiss federal government passed the "Federal Coinage Act". This law established the Swiss Franc as the single monetary unit, replacing all the confusing local coins.
  • The Latin Monetary Union (1865): Switzerland joined France, Belgium, and Italy to create a standardised currency zone. During this time, silver and gold coins from these countries were accepted freely across borders.
  • World Wars Stability (20th Century): While neighbouring currencies collapsed or suffered from hyperinflation during the World Wars, the Swiss Franc remained strong due to Switzerland's neutrality.
  • Gold Standard Era (Until 2000): For a long time, the Swiss Franc was directly backed by gold reserves. This formal link to gold was only removed from the constitution in the year 2000.

What are the denominations of CHF?

Swiss franc: strongest currency of the decade

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is distributed in both coins and banknotes. These are issued by the Swiss National Bank (banknotes) and Swissmint (coins). The currency is known for its high value and sophisticated security features to prevent counterfeiting.

  • Coins: There are seven coins currently in circulation. The smaller values are 5, 10, and 20 centimes. The larger values are ½ (half), 1, 2, and 5 francs. A unique fact is that the 10-centime coin has barely changed its design since 1879, making it the oldest coin design still in use today.
  • Banknotes: There are six banknote denominations: 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 1000 francs. Each note has a different colour and size to help people distinguish them easil

(GK Fact: The 1000 Swiss Franc note is one of the most valuable banknotes in the world for a single bill. While many countries (like the US and those in the Eurozone) have stopped printing high-value notes to fight crime, Switzerland continues to print them because cash is still very popular there for making large purchases like cars or cattle.)

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News