UP Board Date Sheet 2026 (REVISED): Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Updated Exam Time Table PDF

UPMSP Time Table 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. The updated schedule is now available for download on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.
According to the revised timetable, the Hindi and Elementary Hindi exams for Class 10 will now be conducted on February 18, 2026 (morning shift), while the Hindi and General Hindi exams for Class 12 will be held on the same day in the evening shift. Additionally, the Sanskrit exam for Class 12 has been rescheduled to March 12, 2026 (evening shift).
The UP Board 2026 examinations will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in two shifts:
- Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
- Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
The board has confirmed that all high school and intermediate exams will be completed in 15 working days, ensuring smooth management and timely evaluation.
Key Highlights of the Revised UP Board Schedule 2026
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Dates
|
February 18 – March 12, 2026
|
Duration
|
15 Working Days
|
Shifts
|
Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Revised Subjects
|
Class 10: Hindi & Elementary Hindi – February 18 (Morning Shift)
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline – Conducted at Designated Examination Centres across Uttar Pradesh
|
Issued By
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj
|
Official Website
|
https://upmsp.edu.in
Below are the subject-wise updates exam dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12:
UP Board Class 10 Revised Exam Date Sheet 2026 (High School)
|
Date
|
Day
|
Morning Shift (8:30 AM – 11:45 AM)
|
Evening Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Hindi / Elementary Hindi
|
—
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Thursday
|
Computer
|
Sewing
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Friday
|
Social Science
|
—
|
21 Feb 2026
|
Saturday
|
Home Science (for girls not taking it as compulsory subject)
Home Science (for boys & girls who opted as compulsory)
|
—
|
23 Feb 2026
|
Monday
|
English
|
Electrician, Health Care, Automobile, IT/ITES, Mobile Repairing, Disaster Management, Retail Trading (Business Studies)
|
24 Feb 2026
|
Tuesday
|
NCC
|
Human Science
|
25 Feb 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Science
|
—
|
26 Feb 2026
|
Thursday
|
Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|
—
|
27 Feb 2026
|
Friday
|
Mathematics
|
—
|
28 Feb 2026
|
Saturday
|
Sanskrit
|
Music (Instrumental)
|
07 Mar 2026
|
Saturday
|
Commerce
|
—
|
09 Mar 2026
|
Monday
|
Urdu
|
—
|
10 Mar 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Painting
|
—
|
11 Mar 2026
|
Thursday
|
Music (Vocal)
|
Pali, Arabic, Persian
|
12 Mar 2026
|
Friday
|
Agriculture
|
—
UP Board Class 12 Revised Exam Date Sheet 2026 (Intermediate)
Based on the official UPMSP notice and revised details, below is the UP Board class 12 exam schedule 2026:
|
Date
|
Morning Shift (8:30 AM–11:45 AM)
|
Evening Shift (2:00 PM–5:15 PM)
|
18 Feb 2026
|
—
|
Hindi (General Hindi)
|
19 Feb 2026
|
Woodcraft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft, Culinary Science, Dress Making, Textile Design, MP Health Personnel
|
Civics
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Agricultural Agronomy (Part 1 & 2)
|
English
|
21 Feb 2026
|
Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I)
|
History
|
23 Feb 2026
|
Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, ...... (Only for Vocational Education Class I)
|
Biology / Mathematics
|
24 Feb 2026
|
Agricultural Botany, Agricultural Economics
|
Economics
|
25 Feb 2026
|
Music (Vocal, Instrumental, Dance)Economics
|
Chemistry, Sociology
|
26 Feb 2026
|
Agriculture physics and climate science, Agricultural zoology
|
Geography
|
27 Feb 2026
|
Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, ......(Only for Vocational Education Class I)
|
Physics / Military Science
|
28 Feb 2026
|
Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
|
Painting, Sketching
|
07 Mar 2026
|
Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, ...... (Only for Vocational Education Class I)
|
Anthropology
|
09 Mar 2026
|
Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|
Psychology, Logic
|
10 Mar 2026
|
Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - First Paper - (for Agriculture Part-1)
Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2)
|
Business Studies / Home Science
|
11 Mar 2026
|
Accountancy / NCC
|
Pali / Arabic / Persian
|
12 Mar 2026
|
Computer
|
Sanskrit (Revised Date)
How to Download UP Board Date Sheet 2026 PDF
To download the time table PDF from the board’s official website, follow the simple steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official UPMSP website – upmsp.edu.in
- On the homepage, click ‘Important Information & Downloads’
- Select ‘Revised UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026’
- The revised timetable PDF will open on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
With the revised schedule now in place, all candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 must double-check their exam date sheets, mark their subject dates and shift timings, and systematically prepare for the upcoming board exams in 2026. Staying aware of the timetable is the first step to avoiding last-minute confusion or missed exams.
