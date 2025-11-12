UP Board Date Sheet 2026 (REVISED): Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Updated Exam Time Table PDF

UPMSP Time Table 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. The updated schedule is now available for download on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

According to the revised timetable, the Hindi and Elementary Hindi exams for Class 10 will now be conducted on February 18, 2026 (morning shift), while the Hindi and General Hindi exams for Class 12 will be held on the same day in the evening shift. Additionally, the Sanskrit exam for Class 12 has been rescheduled to March 12, 2026 (evening shift).

The UP Board 2026 examinations will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

The board has confirmed that all high school and intermediate exams will be completed in 15 working days, ensuring smooth management and timely evaluation.