UP Board Date Sheet 2026 (REVISED): Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Updated Exam Time Table PDF

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 12, 2025, 16:43 IST

Download the revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026 PDF for UPMSP Class 10th and 12th exams from upmsp.edu.in. Updated timetable features changes in Hindi and Sanskrit subjects with morning (8:30 AM-11:45 AM) and evening (2:00 PM-5:15 PM) shifts; exams from February 18 to March 12, 2026.        

UPMSP Time Table 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. The updated schedule is now available for download on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

According to the revised timetable, the Hindi and Elementary Hindi exams for Class 10 will now be conducted on February 18, 2026 (morning shift), while the Hindi and General Hindi exams for Class 12 will be held on the same day in the evening shift. Additionally, the Sanskrit exam for Class 12 has been rescheduled to March 12, 2026 (evening shift).

The UP Board 2026 examinations will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in two shifts:

  • Morning Shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
  • Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

The board has confirmed that all high school and intermediate exams will be completed in 15 working days, ensuring smooth management and timely evaluation.

Key Highlights of the Revised UP Board Schedule 2026

Particulars

Details

Exam Dates

February 18 – March 12, 2026

Duration

15 Working Days

Shifts

Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Revised Subjects

Class 10: Hindi & Elementary Hindi – February 18 (Morning Shift)
Class 12: Hindi & General Hindi – February 18 (Evening Shift)
Class 12: Sanskrit – March 12 (Evening Shift)

Mode of Examination

Offline – Conducted at Designated Examination Centres across Uttar Pradesh

Issued By

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj

Official Website

https://upmsp.edu.in

Below are the subject-wise updates exam dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12:

UP Board Class 10 Revised Exam Date Sheet 2026 (High School)

Date

Day

Morning Shift (8:30 AM – 11:45 AM)

Evening Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

18 Feb 2026

Wednesday

Hindi / Elementary Hindi

19 Feb 2026

Thursday

Computer

Sewing

20 Feb 2026

Friday

Social Science

21 Feb 2026

Saturday

Home Science (for girls not taking it as compulsory subject)

Home Science (for boys & girls who opted as compulsory)

23 Feb 2026

Monday

English

Electrician, Health Care, Automobile, IT/ITES, Mobile Repairing, Disaster Management, Retail Trading (Business Studies)

24 Feb 2026

Tuesday

NCC

Human Science

25 Feb 2026

Wednesday

Science

26 Feb 2026

Thursday

Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

27 Feb 2026

Friday

Mathematics

28 Feb 2026

Saturday

Sanskrit

Music (Instrumental)

07 Mar 2026

Saturday

Commerce

09 Mar 2026

Monday

Urdu

10 Mar 2026

Tuesday

Painting

11 Mar 2026

Thursday

Music (Vocal)

Pali, Arabic, Persian

12 Mar 2026

Friday

Agriculture

UP Board Class 12 Revised Exam Date Sheet 2026 (Intermediate)

Based on the official UPMSP notice and revised details, below is the UP Board class 12 exam schedule 2026:

Date

Morning Shift (8:30 AM–11:45 AM)

Evening Shift (2:00 PM–5:15 PM)

18 Feb 2026

Hindi (General Hindi)

19 Feb 2026

Woodcraft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft, Culinary Science, Dress Making, Textile Design, MP Health Personnel

Civics

20 Feb 2026

Agricultural Agronomy (Part 1 & 2) 

English

21 Feb 2026

Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I)

History

23 Feb 2026

Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, ...... (Only for Vocational Education Class I)

Biology / Mathematics

24 Feb 2026

Agricultural Botany, Agricultural Economics

Economics

25 Feb 2026

Music (Vocal, Instrumental, Dance)Economics

Chemistry, Sociology

26 Feb 2026

Agriculture physics and climate science, Agricultural zoology

Geography

27 Feb 2026

Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, ......(Only for Vocational Education Class I)

Physics / Military Science

28 Feb 2026

Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Painting, Sketching

07 Mar 2026

Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, ...... (Only for Vocational Education Class I)

Anthropology

09 Mar 2026

Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

Psychology,  Logic

10 Mar 2026

Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - First Paper - (for Agriculture Part-1)

Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2)

Business Studies / Home Science

11 Mar 2026

Accountancy / NCC

Pali / Arabic / Persian

12 Mar 2026

Computer

Sanskrit (Revised Date)

How to Download UP Board Date Sheet 2026 PDF

To download the time table PDF from the board’s official website, follow the simple steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official UPMSP website – upmsp.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click ‘Important Information & Downloads’
  • Select ‘Revised UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026’
  • The revised timetable PDF will open on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

With the revised schedule now in place, all candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 must double-check their exam date sheets, mark their subject dates and shift timings, and systematically prepare for the upcoming board exams in 2026. Staying aware of the timetable is the first step to avoiding last-minute confusion or missed exams.

