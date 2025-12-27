Gemstones are one of nature's most beautiful mysteries. Each stone has a unique story, from the Diamond, which is often older than the stars, to the Peridot, which has been found in stardust from outer space. Did you know that Amethyst was once believed to prevent intoxication, or that Citrine is nicknamed the "Merchant's Stone" for bringing good luck to businesses? Some gems are even "living" treasures, like Amber, which is actually fossilised tree sap from millions of years ago. While the Ruby is often called the "King of Gems", another stone holds a more elegant title. This gemstone is famous for its incredible "play of colour", showing every shade of the rainbow in a single glance. It is so unique that no two stones ever look the same. Do you know Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen of Gems? In this article, we'll take a look at the history, the myths, and the magical beauty of this royal treasure.

Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen Of Gems? The gemstone known as the Queen of Gems is the Opal. Unlike most gems that grow in crystal shapes, opals form from silica-rich water that seeps into rock crevices. They are primarily found in Australia, which provides roughly 95% of the world's supply, though they also appear in Ethiopia and Mexico. What makes the Opal the Queen is its "play-of-colour", a phenomenon where the stone flashes vibrant hues of red, blue, green, and gold as it catches the light. This unique look occurs because tiny silica spheres inside the stone diffract light. It earned its royal nickname because it contains the colours of all other gemstones combined: the fiery red of Ruby, the sparkling purple of Amethyst, and the deep green of Emerald. 10 Fascinating Facts About Opals

Opals are non-crystalline and can contain up to 21% water within their structure.

In 2015, NASA discovered opal deposits on the surface of Mars.

Because of their internal structure, no two opals in the world are exactly alike.

The name comes from the Greek word opallios, which means "to see a colour change".

Opals are relatively soft, with a hardness of about 5.5 to 6.5 on the Mohs hardness scale.

Their famous "fire" is caused by light passing through microscopic gaps between silica spheres.

The Opal was officially declared the national gemstone of Australia in 1993.

Precious opal is made of spheres arranged in an orderly grid, while common opal has spheres arranged randomly.

It takes roughly 5 to 6 million years for a single centimetre of opal to develop.

While black opals are the rarest and most valuable, they can also be white, crystal, or orange "fire" opals.