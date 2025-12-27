UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen Of Gems?

By Kriti Barua
Dec 27, 2025, 19:41 IST

Queen of Gems: The Opal is crowned the "Queen of Gems" due to its breathtaking play-of-colour, showcasing a rainbow of hues in a single stone. Found primarily in Australia, this unique gemstone is celebrated for its kaleidoscopic beauty, ancient history, and scientific rarity.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen Of Gems?
Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen Of Gems?

Gemstones are one of nature's most beautiful mysteries. Each stone has a unique story, from the Diamond, which is often older than the stars, to the Peridot, which has been found in stardust from outer space. Did you know that Amethyst was once believed to prevent intoxication, or that Citrine is nicknamed the "Merchant's Stone" for bringing good luck to businesses? Some gems are even "living" treasures, like Amber, which is actually fossilised tree sap from millions of years ago. While the Ruby is often called the "King of Gems", another stone holds a more elegant title. This gemstone is famous for its incredible "play of colour", showing every shade of the rainbow in a single glance. It is so unique that no two stones ever look the same. Do you know Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen of Gems? In this article, we'll take a look at the history, the myths, and the magical beauty of this royal treasure. 

Which Gemstone Is Known As The Queen Of Gems?

Opal (Opal gemstone) - Rock Identifier

The gemstone known as the Queen of Gems is the Opal. Unlike most gems that grow in crystal shapes, opals form from silica-rich water that seeps into rock crevices. They are primarily found in Australia, which provides roughly 95% of the world's supply, though they also appear in Ethiopia and Mexico. What makes the Opal the Queen is its "play-of-colour", a phenomenon where the stone flashes vibrant hues of red, blue, green, and gold as it catches the light.

The History and Meaning Behind October's Birthstone: Opal

This unique look occurs because tiny silica spheres inside the stone diffract light. It earned its royal nickname because it contains the colours of all other gemstones combined: the fiery red of Ruby, the sparkling purple of Amethyst, and the deep green of Emerald.

10 Fascinating Facts About Opals

Opal Looks Like It Has A Universe Inside It! – Geology In

  • Opals are non-crystalline and can contain up to 21% water within their structure.
  • In 2015, NASA discovered opal deposits on the surface of Mars.
  • Because of their internal structure, no two opals in the world are exactly alike.
  • The name comes from the Greek word opallios, which means "to see a colour change".
  • Opals are relatively soft, with a hardness of about 5.5 to 6.5 on the Mohs hardness scale.
  • Their famous "fire" is caused by light passing through microscopic gaps between silica spheres.
  • The Opal was officially declared the national gemstone of Australia in 1993.
  • Precious opal is made of spheres arranged in an orderly grid, while common opal has spheres arranged randomly.
  • It takes roughly 5 to 6 million years for a single centimetre of opal to develop.
  • While black opals are the rarest and most valuable, they can also be white, crystal, or orange "fire" opals.

Which Gemstone Is Known As The King Of Gems?

Fun Facts About Ruby | Koser Jewelers Lancaster, PA | Koser Jewelers

The Ruby is widely celebrated as the "King of Gems", a title derived from the ancient Sanskrit word Ratnaraj. This nickname reflects its historical status as the most precious of the 12 stones created by God. Valued for its intense red colour and incredible durability, ranking just below that of the diamond, it has long symbolised power, passion, and royal authority.

What Is The Mother Of All Gemstones?

Goshenite - The Gemology Project

Goshenite, the colourless and purest variety of Beryl, is often called the "Mother of All Gemstones". This title comes from its unique ability to be "transformed" into other gems, such as Emerald or Morganite, by adding specific impurities. Additionally, its crystal-clear nature was historically used to make the first lenses and eyeglasses, symbolically "giving sight" to the world.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News