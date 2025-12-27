Major Central Government Schemes Launched or Updated in 2025

The Central Government has launched various schemes in 2025 which focus on employment generation, agriculture, housing, health and skilling, gig economy. There were several new launches and important upgrades to the flagship programmes. Many of these schemes and upgrades were announced through Union Budget 2025 as part of the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap, while others were expansions of existing flagships like PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat. 1. PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM‑VBRY) It is anew employment incentive scheme which was announced in Union Budget 2025. The incentives under this scheme will be applicable to new jobs that are created between August 2025 and July 2027.

This scheme will be implemented by the Ministry of Labour & Employment Objective: The objective of the scheme is to create 3.5 crore formal jobs in the country within a two year period.

Key Highlights: Total outlay of 1 lakh crore.

Incentive of up to ₹15,000 in two installments to newly employed.

Incentive of up to ₹ 3000 per month per new employee to the employer for creating job opportunities. 2. PM Dhan‑Dhaanya Krishi Yojana It is a new agriculture transformation scheme which was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 with an aim to transform India’s agriculture sector and to benefit around 1.7 crore farmers directly. Objective As per PIB, the scheme aims to serve as a multi-dimensional rural development intervention. Its five core objectives are: Enhancing agricultural productivity

Encouraging crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices

Augmenting post-harvest storage capacity at panchayat and block levels.

Improving irrigation infrastructure for reliable water access.

Enabling greater access to short-term and long-term agricultural credit for farmers.

Key Highlights The scheme is going to focus on 100 low-performing agri districts.

The scheme will be implemented through saturation-based convergence of 36 Central Schemes across 11 Ministries.

The scheme is built on the line of Aspirational Districts Programme, which was launched in January 2018. 3. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (Updated) PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched in the year 2018 with an aim to provide financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually in three installments to all the landholding farmer families. The 22nd Installment under the scheme will be disbursed in January 2026 and the government has asked the beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC and aadhaar-based seeding to continue receiving the benefits. Objective To provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers to meet input costs and household needs.

Key Highlights Beneficiaries have to mandatorily complete the e-KYC process to continue receiving the benefits.

Land seeding, which means the land documents need to get verified before the next installment.

Aadhaar seeding also needs to be completed. This means that the beneficiaries need to link their bank accounts with their aadhaar. 4. Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana (AB‑PMJAY) The PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) renowned by the name of Ayushman Bharat scheme is a flagship programme with an aim of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The scheme provides health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year per family. This health cover doesn’t include senior citizens above the age of 70 years in the initial launch. But now, with the major update in the scheme, the government has included the senior citizens too, who are above the age of 70 years.

Objective To provide universal health cover for all the eligible citizens of the country. Key Highlights 2025 Senior citizens, who are 70+, will also get the UHC under the scheme.

The senior citizens will get a separate fund of ₹5 lakh per year, which means that this 5 lakh is in addition to the existing ₹5 lakh coverage which was already provided to the families

The families, if they have utilised the ₹5 lakh cover, cannot utilise from the senior citizens ₹5 lakh fund. 5. Gig Workers Welfare Scheme (via e‑Shram + PM‑JAY) The Government has announced various measures for gig workers by improving the e-shram portal. As per the official PIB website, as of November, 2025 over 31.38 Crore unorganised workers and over 5.09 lakh Gig and Platform workers have already been registered on the e-Shram portal.

Objective To bring gig workers into the formal social security net via identity, health coverage and future pension/insurance pathways. 6. PM Awas Yojana 2.0 and SWAMIH Fund 2 The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have disbursed the funds under the PM Awas Yojana to provide funds for stalled housing units. It was announced in Union Budget 2025-26 Schemes involved:

PM Awas Yojana (Urban & Rural) 2.0 : New phase to push both urban and rural housing.



SWAMIH Fund 2: Special Window for Affordable and Mid‑Income Housing. Around ₹15,000 crore is being provided by the Government for 1 lakh stalled housing projects. 7. Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)- VB-G RAM G 2025 The Parliament has passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 which can be considered an upgraded version of the MGNREGA and has replaced it. The Bill also get the assent of the President and has now become an Act of the Parliament.

Implementing ministry: Ministry of Rural Development. Objective To strengthen rural livelihood security by increasing guaranteed wage employment and aligning MGNREGA with rural infrastructure and skilling. Key Highlights The employment guarantee days has been increased from the existing 100 to 125 per rural household.

The scheme not only focuses on employment generation but also on the rural infrastructure. 8. Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme and Vocational Labs Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme It was announced in the Union Budget 2025. It aims to provide digital-form Indian language books Objective The objective of this scheme is to make education accessible, affordable, and digital for the school and college students by providing them the textbooks in 22 Indian languages in digital format.