XAT 2026 Books: Check the List of Expert-Recommended Books for the XAT Exam Preparation

XAT 2026 Books: XLRI conducts the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on behalf of the XAMI. XAT is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted every year to select the most appropriate candidates for management education. The XAT is one of the most prestigious and highly competitive management exams in the country. So, it becomes very important to choose the right books for the preparation of the XAT exam. All aspiring candidates of the XAT 2026 exam are advised to refer to the books that are recommended by experts only. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books. XAT 2026 Books The aspirants planning to appear for the XAT 2026 exam must be looking for the best book for XAT 2026 preparation. Books are an essential part of XAT exam preparation as they provide a conceptual understanding of the XAT Syllabus along with lots of practice questions. In this article, the candidates can find the best book for all five sections - Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QADI), and General Knowledge (GK). Below, we have shared the section-wise list of the best books for XAT 2026 preparation.

Best XAT Books for Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning XAT Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR) is designed to assess reading comprehension skills, basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary, as well as logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Sometimes, this section proves to be challenging with lengthy RC passages and confusing grammar. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare thoroughly for this section, and the selection of good books plays a vital role in this regard. Here is a list of the best books for XAT VARC. Book Name Author A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT Arun Sharma How to Prepare for VARC for CAT Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis

Best XAT Books for Decision Making The Decision Making (DM) section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritisation to make informed decisions. Here are some recommended books that will be very helpful in preparing for this section. Book Name Author Jabbing the XAT RK Jha Analytical & Logical Reasoning Arihant Publications Best XAT Books for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation The quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QADI) section is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. Apart from that, logical thinking and problem-solving abilities are also checked in this section. It is one of the highest-scoring sections of the XAT exam. This section requires mental stamina to go through lengthy calculations and tricky questions. Hence, it is imperative to choose the right books for the XAT QA & DI section. Tabulated below are some of the best books for XAT QADI preparation.

Book Name Author Data Interpretation for CAT Nishit K Sinha CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Gautam Puri Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations Abhijit Guha Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT Nishit Sinha How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT Arun Sharma Best XAT Books for General Knowledge This section evaluates a candidate's awareness and knowledge across various subjects such as current affairs, history, geography, science, politics, etc. It provides a holistic assessment of the candidate's understanding beyond specific academic subjects. Check the list of best books for XAT GK section. Book Name Author General Knowledge 2024 Manohar Pandey Lucent's General Knowledge 2024 Dr. Binay Karna XAT 2026 Preparation Tips