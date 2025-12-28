XAT 2026 Books: Check the List of Expert-Recommended Books for the XAT Exam Preparation

XAT 2026 Books: XLRI conducts the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on behalf of the XAMI. XAT is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted every year to select the most appropriate candidates for management education. The XAT is one of the most prestigious and highly competitive management exams in the country. So, it becomes very important to choose the right books for the preparation of the XAT exam. All aspiring candidates of the XAT 2026 exam are advised to refer to the books that are recommended by experts only. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books.
XAT 2026 Books
The aspirants planning to appear for the XAT 2026 exam must be looking for the best book for XAT 2026 preparation. Books are an essential part of XAT exam preparation as they provide a conceptual understanding of the XAT Syllabus along with lots of practice questions. In this article, the candidates can find the best book for all five sections - Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QADI), and General Knowledge (GK). Below, we have shared the section-wise list of the best books for XAT 2026 preparation.
Best XAT Books for Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning
XAT Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR) is designed to assess reading comprehension skills, basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary, as well as logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Sometimes, this section proves to be challenging with lengthy RC passages and confusing grammar. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare thoroughly for this section, and the selection of good books plays a vital role in this regard. Here is a list of the best books for XAT VARC.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
How to Prepare for VARC for CAT
|
Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
Best XAT Books for Decision Making
The Decision Making (DM) section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritisation to make informed decisions. Here are some recommended books that will be very helpful in preparing for this section.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Jabbing the XAT
|
RK Jha
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
|
Arihant Publications
Best XAT Books for Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
The quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QADI) section is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. Apart from that, logical thinking and problem-solving abilities are also checked in this section. It is one of the highest-scoring sections of the XAT exam. This section requires mental stamina to go through lengthy calculations and tricky questions. Hence, it is imperative to choose the right books for the XAT QA & DI section. Tabulated below are some of the best books for XAT QADI preparation.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Nishit K Sinha
|
CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning
|
Gautam Puri
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
Abhijit Guha
|
Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT
|
Nishit Sinha
|
How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT
|
Arun Sharma
Best XAT Books for General Knowledge
This section evaluates a candidate's awareness and knowledge across various subjects such as current affairs, history, geography, science, politics, etc. It provides a holistic assessment of the candidate's understanding beyond specific academic subjects. Check the list of best books for XAT GK section.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
General Knowledge 2024
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Lucent's General Knowledge 2024
|
Dr. Binay Karna
XAT 2026 Preparation Tips
The XAT Exam demands a dedicated and disciplined approach along with an effective preparation strategy. Here, we discuss some tips that an aspirant must keep in mind while preparing for XAT.
-
Familiarise yourself with the XAT syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme, which will help you create a well-structured study plan for yourself.
-
Create a well-structured study plan that covers the complete syllabus. Allocate sufficient time for each topic/section as per your strengths and weaknesses.
-
In DILR and QA, practice a lot of questions within time constraints to improve your speed and accuracy.
-
Solve the previous year’s XAT question papers. This will help you to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked.
-
Take mock tests regularly to get familiar with the actual exam environment. Based on the mock test results, analyse your strengths and weaknesses and work on your weaker areas.
-
XAT preparation can be challenging, so keep yourself motivated and disciplined throughout the process.
-
Set small milestones for yourself and do your best to achieve them.
