BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026 Practical Admit Card OUT at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Schools can download the Bihar Board 12th admit card at intermediate.biharboardonline.in
- Login with your username and password to download the hall ticket
- Practical Exams to be held from January 10 to 20, 2026
BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2026: According to media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board class 12 intermediate practical exam admit cards. The BSEB Intermediate practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2026. Students are required to carry the Bihar Board Inter admit card 2026 for the exams to be held at the respective schools.
To download the BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card, the school authorities are required to log in using their Username and Password. School authorities need to distribute the admit cards to the students for the practical exams. The BSEB Intermediate practical admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. BSEB Class 12 intermediate practical admit card 2026 will include the candidate's details, exam details and instructions. The link to download the BSEB 12th practical exam 2026 is available on the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com.
Steps to Download BSEB Practical Admit Card 2026
The link to download the Bihar 12th practical exam 2026 admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1:Visit the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Go to intermediate.biharboardonline.com.
Step 3: Click on the admit card link on the website
Step 4: Enter the login details user name and password
Step 5: Download the hall tickets
Step 6: Stamp the school seal and signature, and distribute to students
BSEB 12th Exam 2026: Theory Schedule
Bihar Board is scheduled to conduct the Class 12th examinations from February 2 to 13, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m and the schedule shift will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Students will be given 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the question paper.
BSEB Intermediate Datesheet 2026
|
Date
|
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 am)
|
Afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm)
|
February 2, 2026
|
Biology, Philosophy
|
Economics
|
February 3, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
Political Science, Foundation Course
|
February 5, 2026
|
Physics
|
Geography, Business Studies
|
February 6, 2026
|
English
|
Hindi
|
February 7, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
English
|
February 9, 2026
|
Hindi
|
History, agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1
|
February 10, 2026
|
Languages paper
|
Psychology, entrepreneurship
|
February 11, 2026
|
Music
|
Home science, elective subject trade paper 2
|
February 12, 2026
|
Sociology, accountancy
|
Security, beautician, tourism, retail management, automobile, electronics & H/W, beauty & wellness,
telecom
|
February 13, 2026
|
Languages paper
|
Computer science, multi-media and web tech, yoga, physical education, vocational subjects
