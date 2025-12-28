BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026 Practical Admit Card OUT at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Check Details Here

BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2026: According to media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board class 12 intermediate practical exam admit cards. The BSEB Intermediate practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2026. Students are required to carry the Bihar Board Inter admit card 2026 for the exams to be held at the respective schools.

To download the BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card, the school authorities are required to log in using their Username and Password. School authorities need to distribute the admit cards to the students for the practical exams. The BSEB Intermediate practical admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. BSEB Class 12 intermediate practical admit card 2026 will include the candidate's details, exam details and instructions. The link to download the BSEB 12th practical exam 2026 is available on the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com.