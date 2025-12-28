UGC NET Admit Card 2025
BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026 Practical Admit Card OUT at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 28, 2025
Dec 28, 2025, 18:51 IST

BSEB class 12 practical exam admit cards out at intermediate.biharboardonline.com. School authorities must download the Bihar Board practical exam admit card using the login credentials. Check the latest updates here.

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026 Practical Admit Card OUT
Key Points

  • Schools can download the Bihar Board 12th admit card at intermediate.biharboardonline.in
  • Login with your username and password to download the hall ticket
  • Practical Exams to be held from January 10 to 20, 2026

BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2026: According to media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board class 12 intermediate practical exam admit cards. The BSEB Intermediate practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2026. Students are required to carry the Bihar Board Inter admit card 2026 for the exams to be held at the respective schools. 

To download the BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card, the school authorities are required to log in using their Username and Password. School authorities need to distribute the admit cards to the students for the practical exams. The BSEB Intermediate practical admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. BSEB Class 12 intermediate practical admit card 2026 will include the candidate's details, exam details and instructions. The link to download the BSEB 12th practical exam 2026 is available on the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com. 

Steps to Download BSEB Practical Admit Card 2026

The link to download the Bihar 12th practical exam 2026 admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1:Visit the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Go to intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link on the website

Step 4: Enter the login details user name and password

Step 5: Download the hall tickets

Step 6: Stamp the school seal and signature, and distribute to students

BSEB 12th Exam 2026: Theory Schedule

Bihar Board is scheduled to conduct the Class 12th examinations from February 2 to 13, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m and the schedule shift will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Students will be given 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the question paper.

BSEB Intermediate Datesheet 2026

Date

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 am)

Afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm)

February 2, 2026

Biology, Philosophy

Economics

February 3, 2026

Mathematics

Political Science, Foundation Course

February 5, 2026

Physics

Geography, Business Studies

February 6, 2026

English

Hindi

February 7, 2026

Chemistry

English

February 9, 2026

Hindi

History, agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1

February 10, 2026

Languages paper

Psychology, entrepreneurship

February 11, 2026

Music

Home science, elective subject trade paper 2

February 12, 2026

Sociology, accountancy

Security, beautician, tourism, retail management, automobile, electronics & H/W, beauty & wellness,

telecom

February 13, 2026

Languages paper

Computer science, multi-media and web tech, yoga, physical education, vocational subjects


