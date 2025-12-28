ICAI CA Intermediate 2026: Paper 5 Exam Re-Scheduled, Check New Dates Here

ICAI CA 2025 Exam Rescheduled: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued a notification confirming the revision in the exam dates for the ICAI CA Intermediate exams. As per the official notification shared, the Group 2 Paper 5 examination for to be held on January 15, 2026, has been revised. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the revised schedule here

The ICAI CA Intermediate Group 2 Paper 5 - Auditing and Ethics exam has been revised. The examination has been rescheduled due to the general election of Municipal Corporations in the State of Maharashtra on 15th January 2026. The revised exam will now be conducted on January 19, 2026. It must be noted that only the date of the examination has been revised, and the timing remains the same. The revised exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM across the country.