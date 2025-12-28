ICAI CA Intermediate 2026: Paper 5 Exam Re-Scheduled, Check New Dates Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 28, 2025, 18:20 IST

ICAI has rescheduled the CA Intermediate Paper 5 examination across the country. Check the revised schedule for the examination and other details here.

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Paper 5 Rescheduled
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Paper 5 Rescheduled
  • The CA Intermediate exam date has been revised due to the general elections in Maharashtra
  • Exams will now be held on 19th January 2026
  • The admit card released for the exams stands valid for the revised examination

ICAI CA 2025 Exam Rescheduled: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued a notification confirming the revision in the exam dates for the ICAI CA Intermediate exams. As per the official notification shared, the Group 2 Paper 5 examination for to be held on January 15, 2026, has been revised. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the revised schedule here

The ICAI CA Intermediate Group 2 Paper 5 - Auditing and Ethics exam has been revised. The examination has been rescheduled due to the general election of Municipal Corporations in the State of Maharashtra on 15th January 2026. The revised exam will now be conducted on January 19, 2026. It must be noted that only the date of the examination has been revised, and the timing remains the same. The revised exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM across the country.

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam 2026: Admit Cards Valid for Revised Exam

ICAI CA January 2026 session examination admit cards are available on the official website. As per the official notification shared, the admit cards released will remain valid for the rescheduled examination. Those yet to download CA Intermediate 2026 admit card must visit the official website icai.org and download the admit card through the e-services SSP portal using their User Id and Password. 

